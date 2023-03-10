Catherine Zeta-Jones is Zendaya's twin in surprising new photo - and fans are shocked The actress shared a throwback photo from when she was 21

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been acting since she was nine years old, but she was 21 when she appeared in the ITV period comedy-drama television series The Darling Buds of May, which completely changed her life.

On Thursday, the Hollywood star looked back at her life-changing role by sharing a photo taken on the set.

"TBT. A 21 year old me on the set of The Darling Buds of May in Kent, England. Oh those lazy, hazy, crazy days of an endless summer in 'the garden of England' 'Perfick!'" she captioned the photo, which showed her looking intently at the camera, whilst sitting on the grass wearing a green cardigan, white shirt and beige shorts.

At the time of the gorgeous summer snap, Catherine rocked short wavy hair, and barely wore any makeup, and fans couldn't help but think that at 21 years old, she was fellow Hollywood star Zendaya's twin.

"Seriously thought this was Zendaya!" one fan commented on the snap, whilst another wondered: "Why does Catherine Zeta-Jones look like Zendaya?!"

Catherine was 21 years old when she rose to fame thanks to her role in The Darling Buds of May

"Omg just rushed through this post and thought it was Zendaya! Had to double back obviously," wrote a third, whilst a fourth agreed: "Why did I think this was a young Zendaya lol."

Catherine has opened up in the past about The Darling Buds of May, which was adapted from H. E. Bates' novel of the same name.

Fans agreed that in the photo, a young Catherine looked like fellow star Zendaya

The series was the highest-rated television show in the country from 1991-1993, and Catherine became a household name soon after its release.

"Literally, with one hour of television my life completely changed. I couldn't go anywhere", she told The Telegraph back in 2004.

Catherine with her award after the cast of The Darling Buds of May were named ITV Personality of 1991

The new attention was difficult to adjust to, Catherine confessed to The New Yorker in 2021. "I didn't have the finances to protect myself or to have any privacy. I never went on the Tube anymore or the bus. Walking out of my house on the streets of London, I'd get barraged," she said.

Catherine added: "Be careful what you wish for. I craved a break like that. And, when it came, it was really terrifying."

