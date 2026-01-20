Dylan Douglas looks like a young version of dad Michael in rare family photos

Dylan Douglas just proved how strong his genes are. The 25-year-old posed in rare family photos with his famous parents, Michael Douglas, 81, and Catherine Zeta Jones, 56, and looked like a young version of his dad.

The family is fresh off a trip of a lifetime. The iconic actors and their children, Carys, 22, and Dylan, visited Antarctica in early January 2026. While on the trip, Dylan documented the icy waters as his family prepared for their southern crossing.

And now the family is reflecting on their trip to the southernmost continent with rare family photos. Michael posted a moment of the four smiling in matching red jackets, life vests, sunglasses, and winter hats in front of snowy mountains, writing: "Greetings from Antarctica!"

© Instagram Michael was 55 when Dylan was born

Dylan showed off his familial looks in a post to his 87.6k followers, with photos taken by his mom. In a series of black and white snaps from their trip to Antarctica, it was impossible to ignore the chin dimple, strong jawline, and leading man looks that Dylan inherited from his dad.

Fans noticed the similarities between Michael and his son, with one person writing: "Looking like your father," and another commenting: "See you got the Douglas chin."

Dylan captioned the post with what appeared to be an inside joke between him and his sister, writing: "Chasing chicks. Still looking for an Imperial Shag." Carys commented: "Such a good caption ahaha."

© Instagram Dylan looks so much like his dad

Before heading to the continent, the Douglas family was spotted in Punta Arenas, Chile. They stayed at the boutique Yegua Loca hotel, which is well known for its panoramic views of the Strait of Magellan. The hotel's owners shared that Catherine, Michael, Carys, and Dylan enjoyed a private dinner while awaiting good weather for their flight to Antarctica.

Dylan forced to defend himself during vacation in Wales

Dylan is following in Michael's footsteps

Dylan attended Brown University, graduating in May 2022. Six years before, he spoke publicly about his experience with dyslexia, something both parents championed. Catherine proudly posted a clip of his speech on Instagram at the time, writing: "My son Dylan at age 15, talking about his dyslexia so eloquently. Hard work with good teachers. Forever indebted. #educationforall."

After graduating, he went on to build a career as an actor and to be politically outspoken like his dad. He hosts a weekly political program, Young American with Dylan Douglas, in which he focuses on Gen-Z political engagement.

© Instagram Dylan posing in Antarctica

"There's no shortage of urgent, important conversations to be had — and there couldn't be a better time to return to this platform," Dylan told SiriusXM in August 2025. "Young American isn't just about politics; it's about the people who are shaping the future of our generation. With the election behind us, I'm looking forward to diving in and talking to the changemakers driving real progress."

Dylan's parents are proud of the work he's doing. On his 25th birthday, Michael wrote to Instagram: "Wow, a quarter of a century! I couldn't be more proud of your talent and the man you've become. I love you, Dylan."

© Instagram Michael and Dylan on Dylan's 25 birthday

And Catherine celebrated Dylan with throwback photos, writing: "Happy Birthday to my darling son @dylan__douglas. You are everything to me and everything is you."