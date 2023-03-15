Catherine Zeta-Jones issues emotional public plea to her kids with Michael Douglas The Chicago star and Wall Street actor have two children

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are proud parents to two children and there is nothing they wouldn't do for their family.

Both Dylan, 22, and Carys, 19, have expressed an interest in following in their parents' acting footsteps – despite Michael's stern warnings – and it appears their chosen career path may not be coming as easily to them as many would think given their famous parents.

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones opens up about her children's acting careers

Loading the player...

On Tuesday, Catherine took to her Instagram Story to share a clip that featured a montage of successful people, including Oprah Winfrey, Vera Wang, and Harrison Ford, who only became household names much later in their lives.

Issuing an emotional yet friendly reminder about success, Catherine wrote: "Words to our kids!!! A reminder that sometimes you have to be patient. But when that moment comes? You better be ready."

POPULAR: Michael Douglas' wild appearance has fans doing a double-take in unexpected video

MORE: Michael Douglas makes X-rated confession about married life with Catherine Zeta-Jones

Back in 2021, Catherine admitted that she and Michael have done their best to deter their children from following in their famous footsteps.

Catherine shared some sound advice to her kids

"Michael and I would be the first parents to say, 'You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. They know what celebritydom is. They know the good, the bad, warts and all that," she said on the Today show.

She continued: "But their passion is about acting as a craft and they've done every theatre camp – my kids went off to summer camp every year, to theatre camp with the Broadway kids, and held their own very, very well, I have to say."

Both Dylan and Carys still live with their Hollywood power couple parents in their stunning $4.7 million home in Westchester, New York, and it's clear to see they share an incredibly close bond as a family.

Dylan and Carys have expressed interest in acting

Earlier this year, Catherine attended the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's Wednesday, bringing her son Dylan along with her as her date.

Speaking to People on the red carpet, Catherine opened up about her loving relationship with her children, revealing that her husband was "very happy" their son could accompany her to the star-studded event.

"[Dylan is] a collaboration between the two of us, the gift that keeps on giving," the Oscar winner explained. "Both my daughter and Dylan have been so incredibly supportive to me, not just as an actor, but just me, you know, I've been extremely blessed to be able to have both in my life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive the latest news straight to your inbox.