Gwen Stefani dotes over new 'baby' – and her son Apollo looks besotted too

Gwen Stefani shared an adorable video on Tuesday of her youngest son, Apollo, doting on their new addition to the family.

The former No Doubt frontwoman and her husband, Blake Shelton, welcomed six kittens into their home last week – and it seems Apollo is just as besotted with them as his mom. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Gwen posted a cute clip of the nine-year-old cuddled up on a sofa with his new feline friend wrapped up in his arms.

Apollo lovingly gazed at the kitten before Gwen joined in on the cuddles – you can see the sweet family moment in the video below.

Last week, the former The Voice coach posted an update of her "growing babies" all snuggled up to their mom and feeding.

Her fans, no doubt, adored the visual as the bundles of fluff couldn't be cuter if they tried. Gwen and Blake – who recently finished his US-wide tour and is currently starring on season 23 of The Voice – must be over the moon with their handsome and healthy litter of kittens.

Back in March, Gwen also took to social media despite being on tour with her husband at the time in order to share a picture and video of the pregnant cat.

Life on their farm in Oklahoma certainly looks idyllic as Gwen and Blake can split their time between there and LA.

Gwen's sons – she also has Zuma, 14, and Kingston, 16 – have the best of both worlds as they spend a lot of time with their dad, Gavin Rossdale, in Los Angeles too.

Speaking in 2019 about the kids which he shares with Gwen, in addition to his daughter, Daisy Lowe, who he shares with his former partner Pearl Lowe, Gavin told People: "My kids are really funny and cool, and we have such a good time together. But I constantly strive to be a better father. I am lucky that my life is so great."

