Gwen Stefani sheds light on son Apollo's relationship with stepdad Blake Shelton in milestone birthday tribute

It's a big day in the Stefani-Shelton household, as Gwen Stefani celebrates a milestone birthday for the youngest in the home, her son Apollo.

Gwen, 54, shares her son Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, 58, and now parents him with current hubby Blake Shelton, 47.

The youngest of Gwen's three sons officially turned ten years old, and his mom couldn't have been prouder to see him grow up into a loving young man.

© Instagram Gwen and Gavin's youngest is officially ten years old!

The No Doubt frontwoman shared a series of photos of her youngest through the years, from an adorable toddler to his current self, playful and affectionate with his parents.

Gwen specifically highlighted his close relationship with his stepdad Blake, with Apollo often hugging the country star closely just as he prepared to step onto the stage, possessing a real father-son bond.

"Double digits! Happiest of happy birthdays sweet Apollo, I love u," Gwen sweetly captioned her post. She also is a mom to teenagers Kingston, 17, and Zuma, 15.

Gavin's daughter Daisy Lowe, Apollo's half sister, sweetly commented: "The best 10 year old in the world – please give him a massive birthday squeeze from us."

Fans were in agreement over Blake's sweet bond with Apollo, leaving responses like: "Awwwww Gwen he's just precious & his relationship with Blake, priceless. What an incredible husband you chose to love and to help raise your boys!" and: "Imagine having Blake Shelton as a stepdad, that seems very fun," plus: "Happiest birthday Apollo!!!!! I love how precious he and Blake are together."

Earlier in the month, though, Apollo was thrown a massive early birthday party at the family's Los Angeles home, although it was made a triple celebration to also honor Gwen's mom Patti and her brother Todd. Patti turned 78 on February 24th, while Todd will turn 50 on March 1st.

© Getty Images She is also a mom to teenage sons Kingston and Zuma

It looked like the theme for the party was "70s fever," and fans of the No Doubt singer were introduced to disco-fied versions of Gwen and Blake in peeks at the party posted on her Instagram Stories.

For the special occasion, Blake wore a large afro-style curly wig (while Gwen styled out her own blonde locks) with appropriate 70s attire, consisting of bell bottoms, brightly colored tops, and tinted sunglasses. Check it out in the clip below...

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's 70s transformation

In fact, all three special guests even received their own specialty burgers, courtesy of Shake Shack, with stickers on each to signify their interests – Patti got a Veggie Shack, Apollo got a Hamburger, and Todd got a Shack Burger with Cheese.

Attendees were seen dancing to classics like Donna Summer's "Hot Stuff" and Rick James' "Super Freak" while holding signs of Apollo, Patti, and Todd.

© Instagram Gwen and Blake got disco-fied for Apollo, Patti, and Todd's joint birthday bash

Apollo wore a large brown wig with a letterman jacket and a gold chain, while Todd was dressed in a blue satin button down with a fake mustache and wig to match. Patti stuck to all black with a bit of sequin, plus a wig of her own.

