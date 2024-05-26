Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale come together to celebrate son Kingston's milestone 18th birthday — see sweet photos

Happy birthday, Kingston Rossdale! The oldest of exes Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's three sons has officially become an adult, turning 18 on Sunday, May 26.

The Bush frontman, 58, and the No Doubt frontwoman, 54, each took to social media to share the sweetest of tributes to their firstborn. Gwen and Gavin were married from 2002-2016. Gavin is currently with girlfriend Xhoana X, while Gwen has been married to Blake Shelton since 2021.

His father was the first to take to Instagram with a sweet compilation of photos and family memories, showing just how his son had grown into a strapping young man.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY KINGSTON - 18 today and a massive step into your future," he wrote. "So far the best ride of my life and I can't wait to see where you go from here."

He heaped praise upon his oldest boy, adding: "I have total belief in you and deeply admire the man within. You have grace, charm and humility. You are at the wheel of your destiny so choose wisely."

Gavin also opened up about Kingston's musical talents, following in the footsteps of both his parents and his stepdad. "Your musical talent is nuts and soon the world will hear your heart sing."

"Follow your muse, stay curious and keep creating. I could not love you more than I do. I wish you all the happiness, all the health and all the creativity. Love you, dad."

He also included photos of Kingston with his two other brothers, 15-year-old Zuma and ten-year-old Apollo, and his half-sister Daisy Lowe. Some of the snaps also included Kingston's longtime girlfriend Lola Albert, who is a make-up aficionado like Gwen.

"Best dad ever," Kingston commented in response, adding: "I love you so much!" with Daisy also showing her appreciation and sharing a sweet nod to her baby half brother on her Instagram Stories, calling him "bro."

Gwen included a video that compiled together several photos of Kingston over the years, spanning his childhood in the spotlight, his bond with his younger brothers, growing relationship with his stepdad Blake, plus snippets of his musical talent as well.

She started things off with a cute video of a young Kingston with a round glass ball, calling it a "crystal ball" that can predict the future, and soundtracked to UB40's "Kingston Town."

"Happiest of birthdays Kingston! My first born baby boy :) cannot believe u are 18 today… I love u!" she sweetly captioned her own post, with fans gushing over the new adult and deeming the tribute "adorable."

While Kingston hasn't revealed his plans for the coming year when it comes to college or future moves, he has been more intentional about pursuing a career in music. And on his own social media, he bemoaned the fact that Lola, his girlfriend of over seven years, will soon leave California behind for college as well and they'd go long-distance.

"Will be missed so bad when you're at college, you're my best friend and everything I've ever dreamed of in a partner. I'll never do life without you, my other half, my whole wide world," he gushed.