Lindsay Lohan finally returned to mainstream acting with the recently released Netflix movie Falling For Christmas, which quickly became the number one movie on the streaming platform.

While fans have loved being around to support the actress on her journey, no one has been quite as supportive as her family.

And it was her three siblings who were on hand to show their love for their big sister's big comeback.

Her brothers Michael Jr. and Cody, as well as her sister Aliana, were her guests at the Netflix premiere party, showing that they were a strong unit coming together for this experience.

It was also a special night for Aliana, who even made a cameo appearance in the movie, appearing as part of the glam team for Lindsay's spoiled main character, Sierra.

She also released a new song for the movie titled Without You that plays in an emotional scene in the second half of the film.

Lindsay's siblings attended the Falling For Christmas premiere with her

Lindsay had a musical moment of her own in the film as she is briefly seen singing along to Jingle Bell Rock in an early scene of the movie.

The scene is a callback to one of the actress' most iconic on-screen moments, when she performed the song with The Plastics in Mean Girls.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she explained that the moment actually ended up coming about by accident after a stray suggestion to the producer and director.

Her comeback quickly rocketed to the top of Netflix's Top 10

"And I shouldn't have said it, because they went straight to, 'Oh, let's recreate the Mean Girls talent show scene.' But oh no no, you can't touch Mean Girls, you can't do that," which is how it got integrated into the scene and then released as a single.

