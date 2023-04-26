Charlize Theron shares very rare photo of her two daughters on family day out

The Oscar-winning actress is an adoptive mom to her two girls

Charlize Theron rarely provides glimpses into her private life on social media, but her latest upload showed that she relishes motherhood and time with her kids.

The actress shared a pair of photos on her Instagram from her trip to Disneyland in California with her two daughters, August, seven, and Jackson, 11.

Alongside a selfie of herself wearing Winnie the Pooh ears, she included one of her daughters with their friends from behind, making sure to conceal their identity with the use of a carefully placed emoji.

"Leader of the pack," she termed the photos, with her followers loving the sweet peek at her personal life, with one leaving the comment: "MOTHER IS MOTHERING."

Another said: "So glad to see you're having fun," while a third gushed: "Awww the sweetest hope y'all had an adorable day."

The Mad Max star's daughters (adopted by the Oscar winner in their infancy) last appeared on her social feed in March when she celebrated them in honor of International Women's Day.

She captioned the image with a lengthy message which began: "On this #InternationalWomensDay, shout out to all the incredible female leaders and young activists we work with in Southern Africa – you all blow me away with your passion and commitment to making communities safer, especially for young women."

The star is a single mom to her two adoptive daughters

Charlize took the opportunity to thank the organizations working towards creating awareness for and eradicating gender-based violence, adding a few harrowing statistics as well.

The 47-year-old adopted her first child from her native country of South Africa in 2012, and her youngest in 2015 in the States, raising them as a single mom.

Charlize has been candid about her role as a mother to two Black daughters. During an interview with Elle, in 2018 she said: "I want them to know who they are, and I want them to be so [expletive] proud of who they are.

"Building confidence for them right now is an oath I made to myself when I brought them home. They need to know where they come from and be proud of that.

"But they're going to have to know that it's a different climate for them than it is for me, and how unfair that is. If I can do something about that, of course I'm going to."

