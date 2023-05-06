GMA's Michael Strahan facing huge change to family life as daughter share major news

Michael Strahan's family dynamic is about to change in a big way with news his 18-year-old daughter, Isabella, couldn't wait to share.

The Good Morning America host, 51, currently lives in New York with Isabella and her twin sister, Sophia... but not for much longer.

The teen has earned herself a place at the University of South California and she was inundated with support on Instagram.

Not only that, but it appears her sister is also moving away from home. A friend commented on Isabella's news and added a congratulatory message to Sophia, revealing Michael's daughter was headed for Duke University in North Carolina.

The news will be a bittersweet pill for Michael to swallow as his "babies" leaving home will make him an empty-nester. Last year, he said he was "not ready" for his twins to grow up.

At the time, the dad-of-four took to Instagram, to post proud snapshots of Sophia and her date who were heading off to prom.

© Getty Images Michael's daughters are headed off to college

He captioned the image: "I was not ready for this moment to see one of my babies go to prom! @sophialstrahan looked beautiful with her date Sebastian at #Prom! @michaelstrahanbrand."

She looked beautiful, wearing a bright red dress and strappy high heels. Fans were blown away by the fact the teen was of prom age already and commented: "She’s beyond gorgeous. You done good dad. Time to fly. It's a huge transition. More for us than them," and another added: "They're so grown now."

Many others marveled at how grown up his 'baby' looked and said it was a "gorgeous moment" captured.On their 18th birthdays in October, Michael once again gushed over his daughters. "I can’t believe my babies are 18!! Happy birthday @isabellastrahan and @sophialstrahan!" he wrote alongside a montage of photos and videos of him through the years with the girls. "So proud of the two of you and can’t wait to party and celebrate tonight! Until you tell me dad it’s time for you to go home! LOL."

© Instagram Michael's twins currently live with him in New York

Michael is also a proud dad to his other grown children Michael Jr. and daughter Tanita who he shares with his first wife Wanda Hutchins. He was married to her between 1992 and 1996 and maintains a good relationship with her.

The TV personality went on to welcome his twin daughters from his seven year marriage to Jean Muggli. Michael is also a loving stepfather to son Dorian, who is Wanda's oldest child.

He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People. He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

© Instagram Michael is a proud father to his four children

Not that parenting is always easy. Michael previously admitted it was "tough" parenting Isabella and Sophia now that they are older, especially as they have boyfriends.

"It's tough. You've got daughters and they have got boyfriends..." he began. "It is not easy, it has taken everything in me not to walk in there and say 'What do you want?' and at one point I was even going to put on my football uniform!"

He then explained how sports analyst, Howie Long, had helped him navigate the new normal with a line that he had previously shared. Michael said: "It's a line that Howie Long used, I say 'You know son, I'll do the time."

