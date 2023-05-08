Kim Kardashian throws a lavish extravaganza for son Psalm's 4th birthday

The Kardashian pulled out all stops for her son's birthday party!

Kim Kardashian pulled out all the stops for her youngest son, Psalm West, by hosting a lavish firefighter-themed birthday party on Saturday, ahead of his fourth birthday on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old reality television star and entrepreneur shared several photos and videos from the celebration on her Instagram Story.

In attendance was Kim's younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, who featured in numerous photos and videos taken during the event.

Kim recently reconnected with her ex, Pete Davidson, at the Met Gala.

The party kicked off with a video of firefighters from Calabasas, who were invited to the celebration, standing in front of a vintage fire engine.

Kim then entered "Psalm's fire department" and showcased a large mural depicting her son responding to a fire alarm.

She also captured Psalm posing in front of a balloon sculpture of a firefighter extinguishing a fire.

The birthday boy appeared particularly impressed as he admired the mural dedicated to him.

In another clip, Kim showed off a mocktail station set up for the event, as well as custom plate decals featuring the text: "Psalm is fired up to be 4!"

She then took fans inside "Psalm's firehouse," where partygoers could get their hands on custom-printed "Psalm merch."

Guests were provided with personalized firefighter costumes, with their first names printed on the back of the coats.

Kim also donned her own custom-made firefighter jacket and held her son's hand as they strolled through the party.

The event featured a dessert table laden with Dalmatian-themed biscuits, cupcakes, and marshmallow sticks, along with a churro stand for guests to enjoy.

