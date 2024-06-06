Kim Kardashian's 'chaotic' home life with 4 'screaming' kids: 'I can't live like this'

Kim Kardashian is a doting mom to four children – but she is reaching breaking point trying to raise them without "support".

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the 43-year-old emotionally admitted that her "chaotic" household forced her to barricade herself in a bathroom just to escape her "screaming" kids.

The Skims founder shares North, 10, Saint, eight, Chicago, six, and Psalm, five, with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kim Kardashian is roasted by son Saint

On her way to jury duty, Kim made a call to an unnamed friend to "vent" about her "extra troubling week".

"I can't do it anymore," she said. "I just… anything in that home is just chaotic right now."

She explained: "Oh my God, no, what I wanted to say was I had a Zoom at the house with all my kids there, banging on the door, just screaming, and I was literally hiding in a bathroom with the door locked.

"I was just like, 'I can't believe this.' I mean I can believe it, but that's like my biggest nightmare."

© Instagram Kim shares 4 children with ex Kanye West

Speaking to the mystery caller, Kim admitted that she is "open to anything at this point, because I just can't live like this, like I've ran out of my patience and that what my like superpower was, calm and patience".

She added: "I don't have that support and that really sucks, and I know I really have to like get it together."

Speaking during a confessional, Kim said: "Sometimes it gets just like a little intense. I want to be more strict like Khloe but I don't know why I have a hard time just saying no is no.

© Instagram Kim has a hard time saying 'no' to her kids

"I think I also just don't want to deal with the whining and the tears of not getting their way."

She continued: "They know when to con me and when to throw the little, you know, start with the tears so I'm like, 'Stop, stop, sure, take an iPad,' you know, just stop.

"I just have to be like, 'I don't care if you're gonna throw a tantrum in front of everyone right now. The answer is no'.

© Instagram Kim locked herself in a bathroom to escape her 'screaming' kids

"You know, I'll always be there for my kids, and I'll ride out anything with them, but to say that it doesn't take an emotional toll sometimes would be lying."

Explaining how she struggles to meet the demands of her children; Kim added in the confessional: "Managing four kids and a household where they're like not getting and they all want different things and I'm only one person.

© Instagram Kim wishes she could be a 'strict' parent like sister Khloe

"This always shuts them up. I always say, 'OK guys, do you want me to just cut myself in halves or in fours and a part will go with you and a part will go with you.' And they like look at me like, 'No don't ever do that!'

"And I'm like, 'Well OK that's the only option if you all want me at the same exact time. We've got to chill. I'll put everyone to bed at a different time. We have to space this out."

© Instagram Kim can be a 'pushover' with daughter North

Despite trying to be a stricter parent, Kim admitted that when it comes to her eldest daughter North, she can be a "pushover".

Returning to the caller on the phone, Kim admitted: "I took her phone after a day I gave it to her, I'm such a pushover, but I took it for 24 hours."