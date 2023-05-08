GMA's Michael Strahan's teen daughter introduces new addition to family in surprise video

Michael Strahan announced some exciting news over the weekend - and it certainly melted a few hearts!

The Good Morning America star took to Instagram to share footage of his teenage daughter Isabella, 19, introducing a new member of their family - a puppy called Zuma.

In the clip, Isabella held Zuma up in camera shot while standing in the kitchen at the family's home in New York City.

VIDEO: Michael Strahan's daughter introduces their new puppy Zuma

Michael wrote alongside the footage: "Everyone meet Zuma Strahan. New puppy so Enzo has a sister!! Welcome home!" Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Nothing like a lil pup to add joy to a family," while another gushed: "She's so cute!" A third added: "Zuma is so adorable!"

Zuma joins Michael's beloved pet dog Enzo, who often makes appearances on the star's social media.

Zuma's arrival into the family home will certainly keep Michael on his toes - but will also likely be a happy distraction for the doting dad, once his twins leave home later this year.

© Gregg DeGuire GMA's Michael Strahan is a doting dad

Michael's twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, are both flying the nest in September to attend college. The news is bettersweet for the former NFL star, who is incredibly proud of his girls, but will obviously miss them a lot too.

Isabella has earned herself a place at the University of South California and she was inundated with support on Instagram after revealing the news. A friend commented on Isabella's news and added a congratulatory message to Sophia, revealing Michael's daughter was headed for Duke University in North Carolina.

Michael is also a proud dad to his other grown children Michael Jr. and daughter Tanita who he shares with his first wife Wanda Hutchins. He was married to her between 1992 and 1996 and maintains a good relationship with her.

© Instagram Michael is a proud father to four children

The TV personality went on to welcome his twin daughters from his seven year marriage to Jean Muggli. Michael is also a loving stepfather to son Dorian, who is Wanda's oldest child.

He previously opened up about fatherhood during an interview with People. He said: "My kids give me strength. I love being with the kids. To me, it's all about family, now more than anything."

Michael Strahan with his dog Enzo

It's been a busy time for Michael, who is currently in London where he has been reporting on King Charles III's coronation for ABC. Michael was joined by Deborah Roberts during the coronation weekend, with the pair reporting on the live events for the network. It's safe to say that Deborah and Michael enjoyed every moment of covering the coronation too.

Deborah shared a photo of the pair together on social media, alongside the caption: "What a day. Historic moment. The British monarchy is at a turning point. And what an honor to report from Westminster Abbey with @michaelstrahan and the @abcnews team. @byqueenvic @robertdjobson."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Michael and you were awesome," while another remarked: "Great coverage for ABC Michael and Deborah!" A third added: "You both did a great job."

See below more photos of Michael Strahan and his family

© Emma McIntyre Michael Strahan with daughters Isabella and Sophia on the red carpet

© Kevin Mazur Michael Strahan with his twins in 2014

© Photo: Instagram Michael with his three daughters

© Instagram Michael Strahan's daughter and his girlfriend Kayla Quick

© GEtty Images Michael's daughters have also launched a modeling career

Michael Strahan with all four of his children and his stepson

