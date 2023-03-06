Ginger Zee shares unexpected post about younger son – fans weigh in The GMA star shared the video of Miles on Sunday

Ginger Zee has shared an unexpected but adorable insight into life with her younger son Miles.

The Good Morning America star, who is a parent to two boys, Adrian, seven, and Miles, five, with her husband Ben Aaron, shared a video of Miles cleaning their home on Instagram on Sunday evening.

Watch Ginger's super cute footage of Miles getting stuck in mopping the famous family's floors in the video below.

Ginger captioned the reel which she shared of her younger child: "Miles has been obsessed with mops since before he could walk— and today it finally paid off!"

Fans of the A-list meteorologist had a lot to say in response to the amusing video.

"Send him to my house lol," commented one jealous fan.

"I’m hiring. I’ll pay him in Chocolate, Straws and toys," echoed another.

Miles celebrated his fifth birthday in February

Several people joined in a chorus of comments telling Ginger how cute her son was, and congratulating Miles on a job well done with the mopping.

"My son started washing dishes at 2! Start young and they will have no problem with chores..." advised another follower.

Others got emotional as they saw how much Miles had grown over the years. "He has grown up so fast. He changed so much! So handsome!" complimented one fan.

"I remember early vids of him and his cleaning! Awesome job Miles!" another penned.

Adrian and Miles photographed by their father in December 2022

The longtime weather host's sweet family post comes just days after Ginger announced last week that the on-air GMA weather team – which she has led for several years as chief meteorologist – has a new member joining them, Somara Theodore.

"Can't tell you how elated I am to introduce you to the newest member of our ABC weather team," Ginger announced in an Instagram caption on Thursday, alongside a series of pictures of the pair posing next to each other at a restaurant.

"I'm forecasting sunshine, rainbows and all the blizzards & hurricanes in between," she quipped.

The leading weather lady then took to her socials later the same week to reassure fans who were left concerned by the announcement that the mom-of-two might be leaving their TV screens soon. Ginger stated that Somara's addition to the team is simply so that the 42-year-old "can do more," and not a sign she would be leaving Good Morning America any time soon.

