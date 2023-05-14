George Stephanopoulos and rarely-seen daughters pose with surprise A-lister that ticks off mom Ali Wentworth

The ABC News anchor and the "Go Ask Ali" podcast host are proud parents of two nonetheless

George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth are proud parents to their two daughters, Harper, 17, and Elliott, 20, although their mom believes their allegiance lies elsewhere.

In a sly tribute she posted in honor of Mother's Day, Ali, 58, shared a rare photograph of her husband alongside their two daughters, although she was nowhere to be seen.

VIDEO: Ali Wentworth jokes she's divorcing George Stephanopoulos live on GMA

Instead, taking her spot was none other than Taylor Swift, presumably from a run-in at a red carpet, and she'd cropped herself out of the photo.

She even captioned her post with: "Happy Mother's Day! My daughters love me… but had they been given a choice…. #Mother," revealing her daughters' love for the singer-songwriter.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos calls GMA co-star out while live: 'What's your problem?'

Her fans and friends found the comparison hilarious, with one of them joking: "To be fair….how many songs could you write about George?"

Another quipped: "Always go with the Taylor Swift parents, always....," while a third gushed: "This is why we love you! This is why George loves you! Happy Mother's Day!"

The actress hinted at who her two daughters may have more of a soft spot for

The actress also paid tribute to her own mother, Muffie Cabot, who was an heiress and socialite and even served as former First Lady Nancy Reagan's social secretary from 1981-1983, writing: "Happy Mother's Day to my Mama!"

George, 62, has previously spoken about how much his daughters love the "Wildest Dreams" singer, even joking with his Good Morning America co-hosts about having to shoot down their requests for tickets to her concerts.

MORE: GMA's George Stephanopoulos's wife Ali Wentworth 'caught canoodling' with unexpected celebrity – see photo

Back in November, the anchors of the show spoke about the crash caused on Ticketmaster for the presale of tickets to Taylor's comeback concert tour, The Eras Tour, which has been going swimmingly over the past few months.

Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer, and Robin Roberts talked to George about whether his daughters were expecting tickets to the show as well.

Ali posted a sweet tribute to her own mom

When Robin asked him about it, his response was definitely one that left the rest of the studio in hysterics.

"I was just thinking about this, one of the texts I got [from them] today informed me that ticket prices were $25,000, and I just wrote back 'And?'"

MORE: GMA's George Stephanopoulos' wife's bold new appearance causes a stir

MORE: Ali Wentworth throws her support behind George Stephanopolous for powerful new project

This reply was one that had everyone in splits, with Michael even joking: "At this point, the next thing is 'get a job.'"

The clip was shared on GMA's social media with a caption that read: "George had a classic dad response to his daughters wanting Taylor Swift tickets," with fans also reacting with applause and heart emojis.

While Elliott left the family home for college last year, Harper is preparing to leave the nest soon, with Ali even embarking on college tours with her younger daughter as she prepares for her departure this Fall.

The couple prefer to keep their daughters out of the spotlight, although they did make a rare appearance alongside their parents in April at the premiere of Brooke Shields' Pretty Baby in New York.

Check out more photos of George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth with their family below:

© Getty Images Ali, Harper, Elliott, and George at the premiere of "Pretty Baby"

© Instagram Ali and George during a New Year's celebration

© Getty Images George and Ali with their two young daughters on the red carpet

© Instagram Ali with her daughter soon after she was born

© Getty Images George and Ali with their two young daughters on the red carpet

© Getty Images George and Ali at the "Pretty Baby" premiere

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.