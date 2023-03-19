George Stephanopoulos' daughters make very rare appearance in serene waterside photo

George Stephanopoulos is only too pleased to get the chance to decompress after a hectic week with Good Morning America, and his latest appearance is proof that he's doing it well.

The political journalist and his wife Ali Wentworth were able to get out of the city for some time in nature, spending their weekend bobbing along a lazy river.

Ali shared a family photo from their boat ride, and it definitely looked like the picture of serenity, particularly the casually dressed George asleep on the deck.

George and Ali jetted off for a break from the city with their daughters

Lying beside him were their two daughters, Elliott, 20, and Harper, 17, who were presumably able to get some time away from school for spring break.

"All Sundays should feel like this," Ali captioned the picture perfect moment, which fans quickly gushed over with heart emojis galore.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos is all smiles in candid celebratory photo

MORE: Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos' daughter Elliott shares adorable throwback photos of her mom

Elliott, who studies at Brown University, has been living away from home since 2021, while Harper is set to leave for Vanderbilt University soon.

The family were reunited over the holidays as well

While it's rare for the foursome to reunite given their differing schedules and geographical distance, they were last able to get together over the holiday season in photos shared with fans.

Ali posted a photograph of Elliott and Harper in their grand family living room, with the siblings joined by family friends, and the happy photo was captioned: "Merry Christmas!!! Extended family! #love #lifers."

MORE: George Stephanopoulos' daughter Elliott steals the show in rare family photo

MORE: GMA's George Stephanopoulos left open-mouthed at daughters' shock request - and co-stars react

George and Ali opened up about their parenting style when she made an appearance on GMA earlier in December as they promoted their new show, The Parent Test, a show centering around the search for the best parenting style by evaluating several of them, both conformist and otherwise. You can check out a moment from the show in the video below.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos' wife makes surprise parenting confession live on GMA

Loading the player...

Ali teased: "You're going to pull from them all [the parenting styles] - I had no idea we [Ali and George] were traditional style, but you pull different styles and create your own."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.