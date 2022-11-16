GMA's George Stephanopoulos left open-mouthed at daughters' shock request - and co-stars react The ABC News host and wife Ali are parents of two

George Stephanopoulos is definitely quite the doting dad to his two daughters with wife Ali Wentworth, Elliott and Harper.

However, that doesn't mean that all of their wants end up being fulfilled in the way they expect, as evidenced by a moment from the latest installment of Good Morning America.

The anchors of the show spoke about the crash caused on Ticketmaster for the presale of tickets to Taylor Swift's latest concert tour.

Michael Strahan, Lara Spencer, and Robin Roberts talked to George about whether his daughters were expecting tickets to the show either.

When Robin asked him about it, his response was definitely one that left the rest of the studio in hysterics.

"I was just thinking about this, one of the texts I got today informed me that ticket prices were $25,000, and I just wrote back 'And?'"

George had the most hilarious response to his daughters asking for Taylor Swift tickets

This reply was one that had everyone in splits, with Michael even joking: "At this point, the next thing is 'get a job.'"

The clip came with a caption that read: "George had a classic dad response to his daughters wanting Taylor Swift tickets," with fans also reacting with applause and heart emojis.

While Elliott left the family home for college last year, Harper is preparing to leave the home soon, with Ali even embarking on college tours with her younger daughter.

The couple may be getting the time to pamper their daughters now, but they're preparing to become empty nesters soon, which no doubt will be bittersweet and emotional for the pair, despite getting to often spend vacation quality time with their children.

The GMA host is a father to two daughters with Ali Wentworth

Ali previously gave an insight into their family dynamics during an interview in 2016. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls.

George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

