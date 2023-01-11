George Stephanopoulos' daughter Elliott steals the show in rare family photo The GMA star shares two daughters with Ali Wentworth

George Stephanopoulos is a doting family man and shares two daughters with wife Ali Wentworth.

And at the start of the year, Ali delighted fans on social media after sharing a sweet photo of herself and their firstborn, Elliott, when she was a baby.

The cute throwback saw Elliott dressed in a pink bonnet complete with knitted ears, as her adoring mother held onto her smiling.

Ali shared the photo to mark the start of her new show, The Parent Test, which she hosts alongside Doc Brown.

Fans were quick to comment on the sweet photo after Ali uploaded it, with one writing: "The cutest," while another wrote: "Can't handle this!" A third added: "So cute!"

Ali's new show looks at the many different parenting styles and is in search of the best one.

George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth shared a sweet throwback photo with their daughter Elliott

Ali teased during a recent appearance on GMA: "You're going to pull from them all [the parenting styles] - I had no idea we [Ali and George] were traditional style, but you pull different styles and create your own."

George and Ali are also parents to daughter Harper, who lives at home with them in New York City. Elliott flew the nest in September 2021 to attend college.

The family are incredibly close and Ali shared several photos of them back together during the holidays, and it looked like a great time was had by all.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth with daughters Elliott and Harper

The TV star previously gave an insight into their home life too, and it sounds very relatable! Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

Ali and George have been married for 20 years and will be celebrating their wedding anniversary in November. The couple met after being set up on a blind date by mutual friends and it didn't take long for them to get engaged after their whirlwind romance.

