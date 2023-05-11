George Stephanopoulos calls GMA co-star out while live: 'What's your problem?'

The ABC News anchors will rib on each other to no end

Keeping the mood upbeat while balancing hard news has become second nature to the anchors of Good Morning America, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, and Michael Strahan.

On the latest installment of the show, however, George couldn't resist the urge to call out one of his co-hosts, allowing them to launch into a series of personal revelations, which you can check out in the video below…

WATCH: George Stephanopoulos calls out co-star as they launch into personal revelations

It's been a long and fruitful journey for Robin and George together on the show, even celebrating their 10th year as co-anchors back in October.

"It's been a great run," George, 62, told AP. "Robin has been a joy to work with. We've had a lot of fun and great success and covered a lot of consequential things. It's been an incredible experience."

63-year-old Robin in turn stated: "We would never, ever do anything to make each other look good at the expense of the other.

© Getty Images Robin and George have hosted GMA together for over 10 years

"That's such a comfort. To have that, it makes you take chances, and I think the audience picks up on that – the way that we are so different in many ways but so common in others."

The ABC News show maintains a steady roster of hosts each morning, with the three main anchors supported by Ginger Zee on the weather and Lara Spencer covering pop culture news, alongside a host of correspondents.

However, in more recent weeks, schedules have been thrown off whack thanks to major global events and the arrival of new hosts to amp up the slate.

Over the past week, Michael was away from the main ABC News studio lot thanks to the historic coronation of King Charles III in the United Kingdom over the weekend.

© Instagram Lara also headed over to cover coronation weekend

The 51-year-old has been more inconsistent with his recent appearances on the show as he juggles his duties hosting episodes of The $10000 Pyramid on ABC and NFL shows with Fox.

While the former football player was in the UK, he was joined by Lara, who flew over to Scotland as well and was joined by ABC reporter Deborah Roberts.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were part of the most significant shake-up for the team after they were let go from ABC earlier this year following news of their relationship going public and causing a media scandal for the network.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. officially left Good Morning America in January

There have been more positive updates in recent months as well, however, as earlier in March, Ginger welcomed a new addition to the ABC weather team, that being former NBC correspondent Somara Theodore.

And earlier in the month, another new face made their ABC News debut, with popular Peloton instructor Jess Sims joining the team.

© Getty Images Jess has also previously made appearances on NBC's Today Show

Jess, who has nearly half a million followers on Instagram, was officially welcomed to the team as an ongoing contributor by Lara, saying she was "so honored to be sitting here with you and the rest of the GMA team, thanks for having me!"

Check out some of the best snapshots of the Good Morning America anchors in their element below:

© Getty Images The regular anchors of Good Morning America

© Getty Images Ginger Zee on Good Morning America

© Getty Images Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who left GMA in January 2023

© Getty Images Sam Champion, Lara Spencer, and Cecilia Vega

© Getty Images Members of the GMA crew

