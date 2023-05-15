Pregnant Gigi Hadid bares baby bump in crop top in beautiful throwback

Gigi Hadid kept her pregnancy very quiet before welcoming baby Khai with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in September 2020.

While the model, 28, has continued to keep photos of their two-year-old little girl to a minimum in order to protect her privacy, she did make an exception on Mother's Day on Sunday. To the delight of her followers, Gigi took to her Instagram Stories to post several throwback photos of her baby bump as she sweetly described her daughter as her "greatest honor, joy & love."

After sharing snaps of herself as a child with her mother Yolanda Hadid, she posted a black and white photo showing herself cradling her bump in a crepe mini dress with floaty sleeves.

In another picture, she was heavily pregnant and draped in white material that highlighted her bump. "Growin my bestie," the Next in Fashion host wrote next to a white love heart.

A third was a more candid shot of Gigi looking radiant in jeans with the waist rolled down and a white T-shirt pulled up to highlight her pregnancy, which was behind-the-scenes of a glamorous maternity photoshoot. She penned the message: "3 years ago!"

Gigi has reportedly learnt some "life-changing" parenting advice over the past two years which she was more than happy to share with her friend and co-star Tan France, who welcomed his first son, Ismail, in July of 2021 with his husband Rob France.

"I learned so much about being a parent from G," Tan explained on The Drew Barrymore Show, after revealing that their babies are only eight months apart. Gigi was promptly flattered, and he told her: "Did I not text you a thousand times, like, 'What would you do in this situation? I can't get my baby to stop crying. How do we do this?'"

Recalling one particularly helpful piece of advice, he explained: "I was holding him eight hours a day for his naps, and Gigi was like, 'I'm gonna give you a tip, this is how you ease out of it.'"

He continued: "She was like, 'Put him in the stroller, he can still see you, and walk around your island in your house, and then just put the stroller there and just kind of walk away and sit there. He can still see you and then he'll gradually fall asleep.'"

Tan admitted: "That advice changed my life!"

Gigi recently admitted that becoming a mother has influenced her fashion sense, particularly when it comes to her own label Guest in Residence. "I have always been very conscious of what I buy and about wearing pieces that are sustainable and comfortable.

"Being a mum really made me think about what the trends and styles might be as my daughter grows up, and what I hope to pass down to her. It’s one of the big reasons why I decided to start my own brand," she told Style.

