Heavily pregnant Gigi Hadid bares baby bump in crop top in beautiful shoot
Pregnant Gigi Hadid bares baby bump in crop top in beautiful throwback

The model welcomed her daughter Khai in 2020

Nichola Murphy
Nichola MurphyWeddings EditorLondon

Gigi Hadid kept her pregnancy very quiet before welcoming baby Khai with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in September 2020.

While the model, 28, has continued to keep photos of their two-year-old little girl to a minimum in order to protect her privacy, she did make an exception on Mother's Day on Sunday. To the delight of her followers, Gigi took to her Instagram Stories to post several throwback photos of her baby bump as she sweetly described her daughter as her "greatest honor, joy & love."

WATCH: The first time Gigi Hadid showed off her bare baby bump

After sharing snaps of herself as a child with her mother Yolanda Hadid, she posted a black and white photo showing herself cradling her bump in a crepe mini dress with floaty sleeves.

In another picture, she was heavily pregnant and draped in white material that highlighted her bump. "Growin my bestie," the Next in Fashion host wrote next to a white love heart.

The Next in Fashion host was pictured behind-the-scenes of a maternity shoot

A third was a more candid shot of Gigi looking radiant in jeans with the waist rolled down and a white T-shirt pulled up to highlight her pregnancy, which was behind-the-scenes of a glamorous maternity photoshoot. She penned the message: "3 years ago!"

Gigi has reportedly learnt some "life-changing" parenting advice over the past two years which she was more than happy to share with her friend and co-star Tan France, who welcomed his first son, Ismail, in July of 2021 with his husband Rob France.

"I learned so much about being a parent from G," Tan explained on The Drew Barrymore Show, after revealing that their babies are only eight months apart. Gigi was promptly flattered, and he told her: "Did I not text you a thousand times, like, 'What would you do in this situation? I can't get my baby to stop crying. How do we do this?'"

Recalling one particularly helpful piece of advice, he explained: "I was holding him eight hours a day for his naps, and Gigi was like, 'I'm gonna give you a tip, this is how you ease out of it.'"

He continued: "She was like, 'Put him in the stroller, he can still see you, and walk around your island in your house, and then just put the stroller there and just kind of walk away and sit there. He can still see you and then he'll gradually fall asleep.'"

Gigi Hadid shares her daughter with her ex Zayn Malik

Tan admitted: "That advice changed my life!" 

Gigi recently admitted that becoming a mother has influenced her fashion sense, particularly when it comes to her own label Guest in Residence. "I have always been very conscious of what I buy and about wearing pieces that are sustainable and comfortable. 

"Being a mum really made me think about what the trends and styles might be as my daughter grows up, and what I hope to pass down to her. It’s one of the big reasons why I decided to start my own brand," she told Style.

See Gigi Hadid's rare photos of Khai...

The model showed off her baby bump in polaroid photos
Gigi welcomed baby Khai in September 2020
Khai was pictured clutching onto her mother's hand
Gigi shared an adorable photo of herself napping in bed with her little girl
Gigi dressed her baby girl as a bunny for her first Easter
Gigi's daughter Khai has inherited her mother's fashion sense

