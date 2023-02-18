Scarlett Moffatt announces first pregnancy with boyfriend Scott Dobinson

Congratulations are in order for Scarlett Moffatt and Scott Dobinson as the Gogglebox star revealed that she was pregnant with the pair's first child.

In a sweet clip, Scarlett shared a photo from a baby scan with her pet chihuahua sitting next to it, wearing a bib that read: "I'm going to be a big sister."

In her caption, the presenter wrote: "It truly feels like a dream writing this caption. Me & Scott are on cloud nine & we are so happy that we get to share this moment with you all.

WATCH: Scarlett Moffatt's sweet pregnancy announcement

"You are so loved already little one. Baby Dobinson coming soon," she finished the announcement with a white heart and cloud emoji.

Scarlett was immediately inundated with support from her overjoyed fans, with one enthusing: "Oh Scarlett this is such wonderful news! Congratulations."

A second added: "The biggest of congratulations! Sooooo happy for you both!" and a third penned: "Welcome to the weird but amazingly wonderful world of parenthood. The best chapter is about to begin."

Scarlett and Scott first began dating in 2018, with the pair going public with their relationship in 2019. The pair, who have known each other for 15 years, briefly broke up in 2021 when Scarlett was in the process of moving house, but they reconciled 24 hours later.

Scarlett and Scott are expecting their first child!

The pair haven't get gotten engaged yet, but the TV presenter has hinted that she hopes her partner will propose in the future.

Scarlett was launched into the public eye in 2014 when she began appearing on the third series of Gogglebox. She became a fan favourite quickly and two years later she won I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

After leaving Gogglebox, Scarlett has been on shows like Virtually Famous, Saturday Night Takeaway and her latest show, Scarlett's Driving School. The series is inspired by the star who failed her driving test 13 times before finally passing last year.

