Al Roker's absence from Today explained due to major family baby news

Al Roker has been worrying fans of his on the Today Show with his absence from the show for over a week, having been subbed in by Dylan Dreyer.

After winter break ended, his continued time away from the show left fans concerned, especially after his ill-health towards the end of last year, which also resulted in a lot of time away from our TV screens, resulting in shake-ups like the one in the video below.

However, we're delighted to reveal that his time away from the show has had a very good cause. The reason for his absence is a big family baby celebration, as his oldest daughter, Courtney, is expecting her first child with husband Wesley Laga.

She broke the news with a video on Instagram set to a remix of Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby," set to pictures of the couple and then videos of their sonogram.

"A new adventure is about to begin," she captioned her post with a baby bottle emoji, solidifying the news for a very excited Al and his wife Deborah Roberts.

He enthusiastically commented: "Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys," and added: "Going for Pop-Pop," while Deborah, who is Courtney's step-mom, wrote: "This is so very exciting!!!"

Al's daughter Courtney shared that she and husband Wesley were expecting

Many of her other friends and family members quickly congratulated the pair, expressing excitement for the NBC weatherman's first go at being a granddad.

It was previously revealed that Al had been off Today for a week so that he could spend some time with his family as Al and Deborah's son Nick, 20, was visiting from college.

The trio jetted off to Puerto Rico for a lush beachside holiday, getting to take in some sunshine and relaxation away from the bursts of rain and snowfall in their New York home.

However, all good things must come to an end, as did their time together, as he shared on social media that Nick had gone back to school at the top of the week.

The family-of-five are quite close knit

Alongside a photograph of him departing, he wrote: "Well, the nest is empty again, now that my beautiful boy hopped a train back to college after #winterbreak."

