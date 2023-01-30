Marc Anthony's suit-clad bride Nadia reacts to Victoria Beckham's bridesmaid dresses Nadia Ferreira enlisted the fashion designer's help for her wedding

Victoria and David Beckham both had very important roles at Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira's wedding, which took place eight months after they confirmed their engagement.

The former put her fashion designer skills to the test by creating Nadia's bridesmaid dresses, and the bride shared her thoughts with her followers. VB shared a photo of the newlyweds cuddling one another at their wedding reception, with Nadia rocking a bridal white suit jacket with embellished detailing – a different outfit than the two custom-made dresses by Galia Lahav HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA exclusively revealed ahead of the wedding.

She went for a modern aesthetic with her dark hair fastened in a slick bun, glamorous eye makeup and a sparkling climber earring, as well as her giant diamond engagement ring which she flashed as she held her left hand up to Marc's arm.

"Congratulations Mr and Mrs Muniz!!! We love you both so much and it was such an honour to be part of your special day and celebrate your love!! Kisses @marcanthony @nadiatferreira," Victoria captioned the photo.

VB shared a photo of Nadia in a white suit jacket holding her ring up to the camera

Although photos haven't yet been released of Nadia's bridesmaids, they're set to be pretty impressive, judging by her reply in the comments. "What a magical night!! Indeed so honored you were such a big part of it with us and btw you killed it with the bridesmaids dresses. Again so honored. We love you too!!" Nadia wrote.

And her reaction has certainly left fans excited to see the frocks, as one replied: "Oh everything Victoria designed is the most beautiful outfit I've ever seen! Bless and congratulations lovely couple!"

The bride turned to VB for her bridesmaid dresses

HOLA has exclusive access to Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Marc and Paraguayan model Nadia's wedding, which was held at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) and was attended by A-list guests including Salma Hayek, Lin Manuel Miranda and the Beckhams.

Victoria and David – who acted as Marc's best man – were accompanied by their children Cruz, Romeo and Harper, who was spotted posing with singer Maluma.

