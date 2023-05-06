Gemma Atkinson opens up about 'fears' over unborn son

Strictly finalist Gemma Atkinson is preparing to welcome her second child with fiancé Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez will soon be welcoming their second child, a baby boy, and ahead of his due date, Gemma shared a post where she spoke about her fears for her unborn son and young daughter Mia.

The Strictly finalist shared a post that featured a young girl kickboxing with a trainer, that was captioned: "I want my daughter to be kind. But I also want her to know that she can throat punch someone if she needs to." The actress also shared two stunning photos of herself engaging in some martial arts where she wore skintight red shorts alongside a tiny crop top that showcased her very toned abs.

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson showcases bare baby bump in stunning video

In her caption, Gemma joked: "If not, mum will do it for you," however, she quickly became serious when she added: "On a serious note it genuinely is one of my fears for both Mia and little man. So many stories of bullying & gangs & violence.

"Kindness first, but self defence when needed will be drilled into them and Mia will be starting her classes from age 5. Nothing better than martial arts to teach respect, focus & discipline. @dazthaiboxer Get ready for my little lady to come and kick you."

VIDEO: Pregnant Gemma Atkinson reveals plush bedroom with Gorka Marquez

Fans sympathised with Gemma's concerns, as they shared that they also shared them. The Emmerdale actress' former co-star Michelle Hardwick wrote: "Absolutely, the bullying terrifies me," alongside a broken heart emoji.

A second commented: "Totally agree its a sad world we have to live in with fear of someone hurting our children but they need to learn to fight back," and a third added: "Absolutely agree. My daughter is going through something awful at school at the moment and she's only 12. Maybe I will look into martial arts for her."

Gemma revealed fears about her unborn son

A fourth sadly penned: "Me too! My little one is 2.5 but I'm already terrified about him going to school."

Gemma isn't the only one preparing for the arrival of her son, as daughter Mia is incredibly excited to be getting a baby brother.

Earlier in the week, the Hits Radio presenter shared a clip of the three-year-old holding a doll on her Instagram Stories, telling her 1.8 million followers: "Takes her doll everywhere now to 'practice carrying mi brotha.'

"Mia showed she is more than ready to help take care of her baby brother when he arrives, as she stroked the doll's face and cuddled it gently while wearing a blue bee print dress with her blonde hair tied up in a ponytail.

© Instagram The family will soon be expanding

Gemma recently revealed that she is expecting to welcome her son at the end of June or early July, but said that she had shied away from having an actual date in order not to induce any stress if the baby came early or late.

The former Hollyoaks actress explained: "I've been asked this a lot but I've specifically asked for a time frame instead of a due date for a few reasons… 1. I think we become too obsessed with that one day.

READ: Strictly's Gorka Marquez makes emotional confession ahead of Gemma Atkinson's due date

MORE: Gemma Atkinson left stunned by surprise baby shower

"2. If they arrive before or after that day we start 'they are late or early panic / anxiety'. So with that in mind I've asked for a 'timeframe'.

"I've been told any time from the back few weeks in June to the front few weeks in July he could be coming. Happier me that way as I'm more chilled and accepting of he'll come when he's ready."

Relive some of Gemma best baby bump moments below...

Don't want to miss a story? Sign up to the Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.