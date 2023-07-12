Eva Mendes reveals why she and Ryan Gosling won't make red carpet appearances together

As the Barbie premiere nears, and Ryan Gosling makes his presence felt on red carpets around the globe, a notable absence beside him for fans is his longtime partner Eva Mendes.

The two have rarely ever made public appearances together; in fact, their last (and only) official appearance was way back in 2012 for the premiere for The Place Beyond the Pines in 2012.

VIDEO: Eva Mendes reveals hers and Ryan Gosling's secret family treasures

The two first met while filming the movie in 2011 and fell in love, and have been together ever since, welcoming two daughters, Esmeralda, eight, and Amada, six.

Earlier in the year, Eva reminisced about the 2012 crime thriller with an Instagram post that featured the scene when their characters, Luke and Romina, first locked eyes.

MORE: Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling's daughters rule the roost during fun-filled summer break

A fan responded to the intimate clip with: "Eva, I want to to be honest w you, but I really hope Barbie will get through the awards season just to see you w Ryan. I know, I'm selfish and probably a dreamer, but I will never stop to dream about it!!"

The 49-year-old responded to the comment at first by gushing: "You're the best! What a cool comment, thank you." However, the candid star revealed that a red carpet appearance together won't be in the cards anytime soon, as evidenced by Barbie's LA premiere this weekend, adding: "But we don't do those things together.

MORE: Eva Mendes seeks help with two daughters she shares with Ryan Gosling

"Like these photos I've been posting, I'm only comfortable posting because it's already out there."

© Getty Images Eva and Ryan's only red carpet was to promote their 2012 movie together

She did also cover her bases by concluding: "Oh wait – for those who may catch me in a 'lie' – we only were on the red carpet together once when promoting this film."

MORE: Eva Mendes shares rare picture of family life with Ryan Gosling and two daughters

At the film's LA premiere this Sunday, Ryan did wear a necklace with an "E" in the Barbie font in loving honor of his partner, though. The actor, 42, spoke with Entertainment Tonight to reveal just how much his daughters had seen of Barbie, which arrives in theaters July 21.

© Getty Images The actor has been hitting up red carpets solo this go around

"They've seen a lot of pieces of [the film]," he said, revealing that his girls "helped me a lot with it." He added: "They were [a] huge inspiration for me," elaborating on their experiences playing with Barbies growing as a launching point for his own experience as Ken.

MORE: Ryan Gosling makes revealing remark on his and Eva Mendes' daughters' life at home

Asked if Esmeralda and Amada found their dad's role funny, Ryan confirmed that they did. "Unless it wasn't. And then I worked on it."

© Getty Images Ryan attended the "Barbie" world premiere this Sunday wearing an "E" necklace in honor of Eva

Still, despite their help and apparent stamp of approval, the La La Land star isn't so sure he'll let his daughters watch the final film just yet. "Well, it was, I think, weird enough for them that I played Ken anyway," he admitted. "I might like, you know, just hold off on them seeing the full Ken energy."