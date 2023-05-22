Nick Cannon makes surprising confession concerning child support with 11 children amid ongoing debate

The upcoming host of Beat Shazam has welcomed 12 children since 2011 with six different women

Nick Cannon, since welcoming nine of his 12 children within a span of two years, has raised many questions over his family dynamics.

Most recently, the topic of how he handles child support for all of his children has sparked an online debate, after Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi, the mother of his tenth child, claimed that he was not required to pay child support after having a tenth child, though her own lawyer has since refuted those claims.

Nick, 42, has welcomed a total of 12 children since 2011 with six different women, five of which were born in 2022 alone. His first children were twins Moroccan and Monroe, with ex-wife Mariah Carey, and since then he has grown his brood with the creatively named Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, Legendary Love, Onyx Ice, Rise Messiah, Beautiful Zeppelin, and Halo Maire. He had another son, Zen, born in 2021, though he tragically died at five months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Bre, Legendary Love's mom and star of the sixth season of Selling Sunset, first claimed on the show: "The way it works is, like, after ten, the court can basically say he can't afford to pay child support. Or because he is who he is, they could say, 'We know you can afford X amount for each household.'"

Nick has since gone into detail about how his child support payments really work. During an appearance on Jason Lee's podcast, he explained that he's "not in the child support system that is run by the government."

He maintained: "My money is they money, they money is my money. They can have whatever they want, whatever they ask for," adding: "My account is their account, and there's a lot in there, so we ain't gon' run out."

© Getty Nick and Mariah with their twins in 2018

Further speaking of his finances, and protecting them, he said: "I don't care about that stuff. I believe true currency is your energy. I wish I could make a contract [that said] 'You cannot take this much of my energy when you leave.'"

The star added: "Money comes and goes. I always tell people, 'Money don't make you happy. Happy makes you money," declaring: "I'm always going to be good, and every dollar that I make is for my family."

Nick, after welcoming twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, in 2011 with Mariah, then welcomed Golden Sagon, six, in 2017, with Brittany Bell; he and Brittany also share Powerful Queen, two, born in 2020, and Rise Messiah, born in October 2022.

In 2021, he welcomed another set of twins, sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with model and DJ Abby de la Rosa; Nick and DJ Abby also share daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, his 11th child, also born in 2022, in November.

© Getty Nick with Brittany and kids Powerful and Golden in 2022

His daughter with LaNisha Cole, Onyx Ice Cole, was born in September 2022. He is also dad to Halo Marie, born in December of 2022, with Alyssa Scott; Alyssa is also the mother of his other son, Zen, who passed away.

© Getty Monroe and Moroccan are Nick's first of two sets of twins

© Instagram Nick announced Zen's passing in December of 2022

© Instagram The star with daughter Onyx Ice, who he shares with LaNisha

© Getty Nick and Bre with their son in April

