Nick Cannon's insane birthday party for 12-year-old twins - and you'll never believe what he did

The singer went all out for his daughters Monroe and Moroccan who he shares with Mariah Carey

Nick Cannon, went all out for the birthday celebration of his and Mariah Carey's twins, Monroe and Moroccan, who recently turned 12 years old.

On Sunday, the Wild 'n Out host shared a video of the birthday festivities at Six Flags Magic Mountain, where he had closed down the park for the day, exclusively for the twins and their friends.

"Happy 12th Birthday to my first borns Roc & Roe! daddy loves y’all forever!" the 42-year-old wrote alongside the video.

In the clip, Nick, Monroe, Moroccan, and their birthday crew are all wearing matching hoodies featuring the twins' faces as they enjoy the rides and games at the theme park.

The proud father shares special moments with Monroe and Moroccan, affectionately known as Dem Kids, as he sits next to them on rides, playfully picks them up, and dances while they are serenaded with the birthday song.

Nick concludes the video with a heartfelt message: "Daddy loves ya'll, happy birthday."

Mariah Carey also took to Instagram to share a sweet birthday message for the twins: "Happy birthday to my favorite people on the planet!!! I thank God for you every day! 'Our love is Supernatural!!!' Ooh darlings ‘cause you’ll ALWAYS be my babies!!!," the singer wrote on Sunday, referencing a couple of her biggest hits.

Mariah's post included recent pictures of her with the birthday twins and a series of throwback photos, showcasing how much Monroe and Moroccan have grown over the years.

Nick and Mariah who were married until 2016, welcomed their only children together in 2011.

In addition to Monroe and Moroccan, Nick is also a father to Rise, 5 months, Powerful, 2, and Golden, 6, with Brittany Bell; Beautiful, 3 months, and Zion and Zillion, both 1, with Abby De La Rosa; Halo, 2 months, and the late Zen with Alyssa Scott; Legendary, 7 months, with Bre Tiesi; and Onyx, 5 months, with LaNisha Cole.

Earlier this month, Nick opened up about his relationship with Monroe and Moroccan and how it is evolving as they grow older. "It’s my first time having 12-year-olds and I have a set of them! And we’re having real conversations," he shared during a conversation on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast.

"Because, you know, their lives are far from normal. Their mom is one of the biggest entertainers to ever live and their dad is me."

He added that the twins are "so intelligent" and "so in tune with their own values," leading to "challenging conversations sometimes."

