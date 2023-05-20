Nick Cannon's child support saga continues as lawyer for mom of 10th baby, Bre Tiesi, speaks out

The upcoming host of Beat Shazam has fathered 12 children, nine within the span of two years

Nick Cannon can't seem to escape talk and criticism about how he manages his family dynamic with his 12 kids and the six women he has had them with.

The star has often faced criticism for his large family. Since 2011, he has welcomed 12 children, five of which were born in 2022 alone, and nine born in the span of two years. They are Monroe, Moroccan, Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen, Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, Legendary Love, Onyx Ice, Rise Messiah, Beautiful Zeppelin, and Halo Marie. He had another son, Zen, born in 2021, though he died at five months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Now, after Bre Tiesi, who he shares son Legendary Love with, born in July of 2022, claimed on popular Netflix reality show Selling Sunset that he doesn't have to pay child support, her own lawyer is coming to the father-of-twelve's defense.

On season six of the show, which aired Friday, Bre claimed: "The way it works is, like, after 10, the court can basically say he can't afford to pay child support. Or because he is who he is, they could say, 'We know you can afford X amount for each household.'"

However, her lawyer Neama Rahmani has called out her client's claims as "absolutely not true," and even told her via an interview with Us Weekly: "Bre, you should know better!"

She explained: "There's no cap on child support based on the number of children. So, to the extent that Nick Cannon can have babies, he owes child support for those babies under California law."

Then, in a subsequent statement to Entertainment Tonight, she said: "I was clarifying that Nick has a legal obligation to pay child support under California law. I didn't address whether the mothers of his children have requested child support or whether Nick has paid it to Bre or others."

Further speaking of her relationship with the father of her son, Bre said: "I take care of myself, and if my son needs something or we need something, I can ask. That's all I have to do. I know he's a good dad. And Nick is not my sugar daddy."

She added: "Nick is not my reason that I'm where I'm at – he's none of these things. It's stupid. I can make crazy money by myself. I can carry my lifestyle, which is not cheap. I can carry my child and my own [expletive]."

Her lawyer did maintain that part of what she said on the show was of course true, and defended her with: "Bre is a successful actress, model and real estate agent. She's been taking care of herself her entire life."

Nick, after welcoming twins Moroccan and Monroe in 2011 with ex-wife Mariah Carey, he then welcomed Golden Sagon, six, in 2017, with Brittany Bell, whom he also shares with Powerful Queen, two, born in 2020, and Rise Messiah, born in October 2022.

© Getty Nick and Mariah with their twins in 2018

In 2021, he welcomed another set of twins, sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with model and DJ with Abby de la Rosa, and he also had with her daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, his 11th child, also born in 2022, in November, a month after his son Rise with Brittany was born.

His daughter with LaNisha Cole, Onyx Ice Cole was born in September 2022, and he also has Halo Marie, born in December of 2022, with Alyssa Scott, who was the mother of his other son, Zen, who passed away.

Scroll below for more photos of Nick and his family.

© Getty Monroe and Moroccan are Nick's first of two sets of twins

© Getty Nick with Brittanny and kids Powerful and Golden in 2022

© Instagram Nick announced Zen's passing in December of 2022

© Instagram The star with daughter Onyx Ice, who he shares with LaNisha

