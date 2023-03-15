Al Roker's son Nick's life is about to change following famous family's big announcement The Today star shares his only son with ABC journalist Deborah Roberts

Al Roker is a doting father-of-three - and this week he announced that he was going to become a first-time grandfather!

The Today star is incredibly excited about the upcoming milestone in his family's life, as his oldest daughter Courtney, who he shares with ex-wife Alice Bell, is expecting her first child with husband Wesley Laga.

This news in the family means that Al's son Nick, 20, who has always been the baby in the family, will no longer be the youngest, and what's more, it will see him becoming an uncle.

Courtney shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday with a video set to a remix of Mariah Carey's Always Be My Baby, set to pictures of the couple and then videos of their sonogram.

"A new adventure is about to begin," she captioned her post with a baby bottle emoji, solidifying the news for a very excited Al and his wife Deborah Roberts.

He enthusiastically commented: "Here we go!!! So very very happy!!!!! You guys," and added: "Going for Pop-Pop," while Deborah, who is Courtney's step-mom, wrote: "This is so very exciting!!!"

Al Roker's oldest daughter Courtney is going to be a mom - and son Nick will no longer be the baby of the family!

The news will be extra special for Al's family, who have been through a difficult time over the last few months due to the star's ill health.

Luckily, the beloved weatherman is now recovered, but he gave everyone a fright at the end of 2022 when he was hospitalized with blood clots in his lungs.

The NBC star took two months off work to recover and has since spoken out in praise of his family and co-stars, who were his rocks during the difficult time.

Chatting to HELLO! in January, Dylan Dreyer - who filled in for Al during his absence - opened up about her co-star and how she was so relieved when he started to recover, and that the Today team were all excited to see him back.

"When he started to get better, we were like, 'well, what does this mean? Is he gonna come back?'. Everyone kept saying that he would pull back and not work as much. I was like 'do you not know Al?'

Al Roker shares Nick with wife Deborah Roberts

"He is the hardest working person in this business. If he feels like he can work the way he always has, he will."

Al has been away from Today for the past week to enjoy a family vacation with his wife Deborah and son Nick - who was back home from college - but the star is likely to be back later this week.

