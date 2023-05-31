Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughter Maggie makes heartfelt move as sisters show support

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have raised three daughters who are embracing the use of their platform for good, frequently speaking out on the causes that mean most to them and being open with their struggles.

Middle sibling Maggie, 24, while the most private of the three on social media, shared that she'd be part of an initiative to help raise funds for a worthy cause.

She revealed that she'd be participating in the Out of the Darkness Overnight Walk on June 3rd in Washington DC, benefiting the cause of suicide prevention.

VIDEO: Tim McGraw and daughter Maggie's run-in with Harrison Ford

"I'm doing something incredible," she wrote on Facebook. "I am participating in the Out of the Darkness Overnight Walk – an extraordinary event where participants from all over the country join together to walk 16-18 miles over the course of one night."

She continued: "I'm fundraising to benefit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Net proceeds will help those affected by suicide and mental health conditions by supporting research, advocacy, survivor resources, education, and awareness programs.

MORE: Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's combined net worth will blow you away

"AFSP has set a bold goal to reduce the suicide rate 20% by the year 2025, and I'm proud to be part of that mission. Thank you for your support in a cause I believe in. Together we can save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide."

© Instagram Gracie showed her support for Maggie's overnight walk

While youngest sister Audrey, 21, liked the post, oldest Gracie, 26, took it a step further by sharing her sister's story on her Instagram Stories and encouraged her followers to donate.

She wrote: "My sister Maggie is raising money for The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention by doing an overnight walk in DC!!

MORE: Tim McGraw shares very steamy photo with wife Faith Hill that drives fans wild

"Donate if you can, walk if you can…give love to those around you. There is always someone that is willing to help. Asking for help is hard but it's always there if you need it. #suicideprevention."

© Getty Images The sisters are quite supportive of each other

Maggie set a goal for herself to raise $1000, and thanks to the efforts of her friends and family, as per her Facebook poll, she's already managed to raise $570.

While Maggie is definitely the quiet advocate among the siblings, having been passionate about climate change and the environment thanks to her master's degree in sustainability from Stanford University, Gracie isn't far behind, often getting candid about health and body image.

MORE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's daughters' childhood home is too idyllic for words

Last June, she opened up about her polycystic ovarian syndrome diagnosis and has since been quite open about her fluctuating journey with her health.

© Getty Images Maggie has actively participated in climate change initiatives in the past with her parents

She wrote at the time: "I'm learning to navigate the new blemishes but I don't think that I would have ever allowed myself to go to a doctor's appointment like this unless I had taken the correct steps toward my mental health, because as much as physical health is important, mental goes hand and hand."

Gracie then added: "Sending love to those who are struggling with something similar or literally anything at all. Mental health is freaking hard!!

SEE: Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's most memorable appearances with daughters Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey

"I share my experience to hope my situation has reached someone who can relate. P.S The medicine I'm taking has given me a body I haven't had in years (maybe ever?). It's weird to navigate but I'm finding ways to love her."

If you or someone you know is dealing with suicidal thoughts, contact the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.