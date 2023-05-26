Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's combined net worth will blow you away

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's celebrated careers have seen them amass a fortune which will make your eyes water.

The country singers are worth a staggering $200 million according to celebritynetworth and they're not slowing down anytime soon.

Both have had staggering success over the years and continue to tour and perform to this day. They also made an impact with their acting careers and most recently played husband and wife in the hit show 1883.

WATCH: How Faith Hill and Tim McGraw really met - the true story

When they're not working, Faith and Tim relax at their Nashville, Tennessee, mega-mansion. The couple live in a five-bedroom, ten-bathroom home which has 22,460-square-foot of space.

According to statista.com, the average US home is around 2,261 square feet, meaning their pad is 10 times the size!

MORE: Tim McGraw's daughter Gracie shows off incredible body transformation

SEE: Faith Hill's daughter Audrey shares peek inside palatial NYC home

All three of their daughters, Gracie, Maggie and Audrey, have now flown the nest meaning it's just the two of them in the huge abode.

© Getty Images Faith and Tim have made a great life for themselves

Tim often gives fans a glimpse inside their house on social media, and to say that it could rival a palace is an understatement.

Their offspring are launching their own successful careers now too. Gracie, 26, moved to New York City last year to pursue her dreams as a Broadway star, and she's doing incredibly well. She has starred in several shows and has been keeping her ever-growing fans updated with her success on social media.

MORE: Tim McGraw reveals his and daughter Maggie's unbelievable story with Harrison Ford

READ: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's daughter Audrey McGraw looks fabulous in filter-free photos from beach vacation

Audrey is a thriving 21-year-old with an exciting career as a model and actress and Maggie, 24, lives in DC and graduated with a Master's degree from Stanford University.

© Photo: Instagram The couple are doting parents to three daughters

As of February 2022, according to The Hill, she was working as a staff assistant and legislative correspondent for congressman Jim Cooper, a Democratic representative from Tennessee. She's also an aspiring singer.

The siblings grew up in Nashville, and are often back home to see their parents - who couldn't be prouder of their children. Faith and Tim faced a big change last year after becoming empty nesters when Audrey left their Nashville home, and they opened up about it soon afterwards.

© Getty Images They're a close-knit family

At first, the couple struggled with it, and Tim told People at the time: "You're used to getting up in the morning, taking kids to school, going to softball practices and basketball practices and cheerleading practices, and all of a sudden that's gone when your last one leaves."

Opening up about their strong personalities, the country music star said: "We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people."

He then added: "It makes me feel like we've done a pretty decent job, especially Mom."

© Getty Images Tim and Faith performed together at CMA Fest in 2014

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.