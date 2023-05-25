Tim McGraw shares very steamy photo with wife Faith Hill that drives fans wild

Tim McGraw worked his followers into a frenzy when he shared a very cheeky photo of himself and his wife Faith Hill.

The country music singer took to Instagram on Wednesday in honor of the upcoming CMA Fest in Nashville and shared one of his favorite memories from the festival, which involved a racy moment on stage with Faith.

In the photo, captured at CMA Fest in 2014, Tim and Faith are passionately kissing in front of the crowd, with one of Tim's hands cupping his wife's derriere as their bodies press together with Faith's leg raised around her husband's thigh.

Captioning the steamy moment, Tim penned: "Counting down the days! I know what one of my favorite #CMAFest memories is… how bout yours? See ya soon @cma." His fans were quick to react to the photo, with many gushing over the couple's long-lasting love.

One commented: "My heart just skipped a beat!" A second said: "Love this beautiful, talented couple." A third added: "Love the pic!! Y'all are precious!!" A fourth wrote: " What a beautiful couple. I just love their love!"

Tim first met Faith in 1994, while they were both performing in Nashville. At the time of their meeting, they were both in relationships with other people, so nothing came to be. Two years later, the stars were drawn together. Their shared love for music sparked a romance after Faith joined Tim on his 1996 Spontaneous Combustion tour.

The couple got engaged on June 26, 1996, during a country music festival, with Tim revealing details of the proposal back in 2021 to mark their 25th wedding anniversary. "We had dated for a while," he said in an Instagram video montage of himself and Faith over the years.

"I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times, but she kept saying no. She said, 'I'm not going to get involved with another country singer. It's just not going to work out.' We were somewhere playing this big outdoor festival and they had these trailer houses set up. I'm getting ready to go on stage and I had this, sort of, case that had this big mirror in it.

"She's standing there and we're talking, and I said, 'Look, let's get married.' And she said, 'You're asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer house?'' And I said, 'Well, it's pretty apropos if you think about it. She goes, 'Are you serious?' And I said, 'Well, yeah, I'm serious.'

Tim continued: "And then they called me, and I had to go to stage. I went to stage and did the show. And then I came off the stage and went back into my dressing room and Faith wasn't there, but I looked at the mirror and in lipstick, it said, 'Yes, I'm gonna be your wife.' And we still have that mirror. And it was the best day of my life, that's for sure."

The couple later married in October of that same year. Opting for an incredibly low-key ceremony at Tim's aunt's house in Los Angeles, they chose to keep their wedding a secret and invited their friends and family under the ruse of a charity softball game.

Today, Faith and Tim are proud parents to three daughters – Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21. While their children have since moved out of the family home, Tim and Faith continue to reside in their five-bedroom, ten-bathroom mansion in Nashville, Tennessee. Boasting an estimated 22,460-square-foot of space, their luxury pad is 10 times the size of the average US home, according to statista.com.

