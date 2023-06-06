Princess Eugenie's son August looks identical to Prince Archie in new photo

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's son has the same curly hair as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son

Princess Eugenie announced the happy news that she had welcomed her second baby with her husband Jack Brooksbank by sharing two adorable photos on Instagram.

While the first showed her baby boy, whom she has called Ernest George Ronnie, fast asleep on his side with a white babygrow and a blue hat, the second revealed a special bonding moment between her newborn and her eldest son August, two.

Dressed in a green and white striped T-shirt, August gently placed a hand on his brother's head as he peeked into the white wicker Moses basket. It offered fans a rare look at Eugenie and Jack's son, who sported a striking resemblance to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's four-year-old, Prince Archie.

© Instagram Princess Eugenie's son August was pictured meeting his baby brother Ernest

August had thick curly auburn hair and long eyelashes, just like his cousin sported in recent photos shared as part of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan.

© Instagram Eugenie's newborn son Ernest was born on 30 May

Alongside the photos of her two sons, the 33-year-old royal released a statement on Instagram which read: "Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs. He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already."

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared new photos of Prince Archie in their Netflix documentary

The family resemblance did not go unnoticed by fans. Amid the congratulatory messages, one commented: "Is it just me or does Augie look just like Archie?!!" and another replied: "I thought the same. Just like Archie."

"Congratulations! August looks so much his CA cousin in that second photo," a third wrote, and a fourth added: "Aug is Archie's twin."

© Netflix Fans couldn't help but compare Archie and August

The arrival of Eugenie and Jack's second child marks a momentous occasion within the royal family, as the newborn is the first royal baby born under the rule of King Charles III. The King will have been one of the first family members to learn of the birth and we imagine he wished Eugenie and Jack well.

The couple revealed they were expecting their second child in an Instagram post back in January, sharing a photo of August kissing his mother's growing baby bump. "We're so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer," she wrote.

© Getty Jack and Princess Eugenie wed in 2018

August was born on 9 February 2021 at the Portland Hospital, where she returned to welcome baby Ernest. Eugenie had been preparing for the birth of her second child by staying at Ivy Cottage, her and Jack's first home, which is close to Kensington Palace in London.

