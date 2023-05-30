The sweet connection between Princess Lilibet and Eugenie's second child revealed

Princess Eugenie is expecting the arrival of her second child any day

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are expecting the arrival of their second child any day now, with the royal and her husband pictured out in London over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Eugenie shares a close bond with her cousin, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan. Not only was Eugenie one of the first members of Harry's family to be introduced to American actress Meghan, but they also have children of a similar age.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are parents to Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, who turns two on Sunday, while Eugenie and Jack have two-year-old son August. The latest addition to Eugenie and Jack's family, when he or she arrives, will also share something in common with cousin Lilibet.

Eugenie's second baby is expected to have the same star sign as Harry and Meghan's daughter. Lilibet, who was born on 4 June 2021, is a Gemini.

Geminis, born between 21 May and 21 June, are said to be intelligent, outgoing and creative. Other royal Geminis include the late Duke of Edinburgh and the current Prince of Wales.

While Eugenie only stated in her pregnancy announcement that "there will be a new addition to our family this summer," her mother, Sarah, Duchess of York let slip her daughter's due date.

The Duchess spoke about Eugenie and Jack's impending arrival in a new interview with Samara García Mendez from ¡HOLA! TV.

Asked about the baby and when the public might get their first glimpse, Sarah replied: "Well, we don’t know what it is yet. But the baby is due by the end of May, I think. So it’s any minute now."

Eugenie and Harry were last reunited at King Charles's coronation earlier this month, with the Prince arriving at Westminster Abbey with Eugenie, Jack, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

It was a short visit for the Duke of Sussex, who flew back to LA after the service in order to celebrate Archie's fourth birthday.

Eugenie visited Harry and Meghan in Montecito in 2022, with the royal cousins pictured attending the Super Bowl.

Footage from the Sussexes' Netflix documentary released last December also showed Harry and Eugenie arriving at the stadium in a golf buggy, as well as cycling together, and Eugenie playing on the beach with Archie. Take a look at the sweet moment in the clip below…

While Eugenie and Jack reside at Ivy Cottage at Kensington Palace, they briefly moved into Harry and Meghan's Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, for a brief period, ahead of August's arrival in February 2021.

Will Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's second baby have a royal title?

Eugenie and Jack's second child will not have a royal title, as their children take their rank from their father. Like his or her big brother, August, they will be known as Master or Miss Brooksbank.

What are Archie and Lilibet's titles?

Harry and Meghan’s children became a prince and princess on the accession of their grandfather the King in September 2022, but the Sussexes publicly used Lili’s title for the first time in March when announcing their daughter’s christening.

Archie and Lilibet are now Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex.

Previously they were Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

Title rules set out by King George V in 1917 mean Archie and Lili, as the children of a son of a sovereign, automatically became a prince and a princess when Charles became King.

