Joanna Gaines' rarely-seen middle son Duke looks so grown up in new photo with brothers Drake and Crew

Joanna Gaines is relishing in having all her three sons together at home, and their time with family looks absolutely perfect.

The Magnolia Network founder lives in Waco, Texas with her husband of 20 years, Chip Gaines, plus their five children, Drake, 18, Ella Rose, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie Kay, 12, and Crew, four.

With her eldest Drake headed off to college soon, their famed Texas house will soon be missing one of their family members, so she is soaking up all the time she has left with all three of her boys living under one roof as much as she can.

Joanna took to Instagram Monday to share an adorable photo of her sons Drake, Duke, and little Crew, enjoying some sibling bonding time over fishing.

The stunning photo captures the three brothers from behind, as they stand on a rock overlooking a serene pond that has a flame-like, bright orange reflection from the beautiful sunset above.

Drake and Duke look like twins in the same wide-leg stance with their hands on their hips, both wearing baseball caps with sunglasses on them, while four-year-old Crew has his fishing rod leaned towards the water.

© Instagram The star's three sons bonded over fishing

Joanna captioned the post simply with: "My boys," and a string of red heart and fishing emojis, though she has turned off the ability to comment on any of her past posts.

While the renovation expert is notoriously private when it comes to her five kids, she recently couldn't help but share a glimpse of an adorable moment between her oldest and her youngest at Drake's high school graduation last week.

Joanna's son Drake graduated from high school, and his brother Crew was so excited!

She shared a heartwarming photo of Drake sitting front row in his black cap and gown, while sweet little Crew had sneaked down to his side and was sitting on his lap, looking back and smiling at his mom as she took a photo of the heartfelt moment.

© Instagram Joanna and Chip recently celebrated 20 years of marriage

"Melt. My. Heart," she wrote in her caption, and though her comments section was also turned off, she received nearly 100,000 likes for the post.

Last year, Joanna opened up on Magnolia Journal about having her first kid get ready to leave for college, writing: "Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college. In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement."

© Joanna Gaines on Instagram The star's son Crew has a penchant for gardening like his mom

She added: "But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

© Getty Chip and Joanna at the at the TIME 100 Gala in 2019

She also told People in an interview last year: "When [Drake] was Crew's age, people would look at me and say, 'Oh, you better hold on tight. It goes by fast,'" adding: "Now, being a mother of a four-year-old and an almost 18-year-old, it's a constant reminder to not take these moments for granted."

