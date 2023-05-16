Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines' big news close to her heart following bittersweet milestone involving son Drake

The Magnolia Network founder has a big achievement to look forward to

Joanna Gaines has a lot to celebrate after a bittersweet Mother's Day weekend, the first since her eldest son with husband Chip, Drake, left the family home for college.

It was announced on Monday that the 45-year-old was nominated for a Critics' Choice Real TV Award for her show Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines.

The show, which has been around since 2021, is nominated for Best Culinary Show for the second year in a row, although there's more in store for the network.

Apart from its nod for Joanna, the Magnolia Network has picked up two more, for Best Travel/Adventure Show (The Piece Maker) and Best Lifestyle Show: Home/Gardens (For the Love of Kitchens).

RuPaul's Drag Race and its spin-off show, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, led the list of nominees, picking up five in total over four categories.

Speaking of the variety of nominated content, Critics Choice Association TV Branch co-President Ed Martin said: "Looking over the list of this year's nominees, we can't think of a better way to celebrate the fifth annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards than by calling attention to so many of the talented and diverse individuals who continue to make unscripted television an essential genre on broadcast, cable and streaming."

Drake, who was born in 2005, left the family home after enrolling in college. Opening up about the major milestone in "Magnolia Journal," the mom-of-five said: "Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college.

"In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement. But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

Joanna opened up about how quickly her children have grown in an interview with People last year. She said: "When [Drake] was Crew's age, people would look at me and say, 'Oh, you better hold on tight. It goes by fast.'

"Now, being a mother of a four-year-old and an almost 18-year-old, it's a constant reminder to not take these moments for granted."

© NBC The Magnolia Network scored multiple nods beside Joanna's

Speaking about her family's close bond, she added that her children are always there cheering her on. "They're encouraging me as I walk out the door like, 'Mom, you've got this. Just be yourself, have fun.

"Sometimes I feel like they're the parents," she said. "I always thought, 'I'm the mom, I should have the answers.'

"The older I've gotten, I've realized the more humanity these kids can see in me, the more we're going to connect."

© Getty Images Joanna and Chip's oldest left the family home for college last year

"I want them to see the highs and lows, so when they're feeling anxieties about school or relationships, they know it's a safe place for them to come to me," she added.

