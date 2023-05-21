Fixer Upper's Joanna Gaines provides peek at rarely-seen side of son Crew that is truly mesmerizing

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree in the Fixer Upper household!

Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines has given fans a glimpse into an enthralling, rarely-seen side of her son Crew that's already hinting at a home-improvement future like his parents.

In an endearing family bonding moment, Joanna and her young son undertook a mini DIY project of creating a condo for the roly polys, a testament to Crew's immense heart and his budding knack for home improvements.

Over the weekend, the author of Magnolia Table over the weekend posted a charming video of this special project on her social media.

The caption read, “Crew wanted to build the roly polys a home before the rain came, so we built them a little high-rise condo. I just love when he asks ‘Are they too happy?'".

The video showed Crew and Joanna utilizing several two-by-fours around their garden to build a petite home for the roly polys crawling all over Crew's hand.

Joanna Gaines and her husband Chip, famous for their home-improvement magic on HGTV, are parents to five children - Drake, 19, Ella Rose, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie Kay, 13, and Crew, 4.

The Gaines family's love for home-making evidently runs deep, with Crew already displaying his parents' flair for creative projects

Previously in an interview with People, Joanna shared her parenting philosophy and desire to cultivate a secure and accepting environment for her children.

“The older I’ve gotten, I’ve realized the more humanity these kids can see in me, the more we’re going to connect,” she explained. “

I want them to see the highs and lows, so when they’re feeling anxieties about school or relationships, they know it’s a safe place for them to come to me.”

She also opened up about how quickly her children have grown. She said: "When [Drake] was Crew's age, people would look at me and say, 'Oh, you better hold on tight. It goes by fast.'

"Now, being a mother of a four-year-old and an almost 18-year-old, it's a constant reminder to not take these moments for granted."

Speaking about her family's close bond, she added that her children are always there cheering her on. "They're encouraging me as I walk out the door like, 'Mom, you've got this. Just be yourself, have fun.

"Sometimes I feel like they're the parents," she said. "I always thought, 'I'm the mom, I should have the answers.'

