Joanna Gaines' son Drake is so grown up as she shares rare family photos ahead of bittersweet change

Joanna Gaines was feeling all the emotions as she watched her firstborn Drake, 17, graduate from high school this week.

The Fixer Upper star took to Instagram to reflect on the poignant milestone in her firstborn's life, posting a montage featuring pictures of her teenager throughout the years.

These included photos of him in present day - looking all grown up - as well as baby pictures. In the caption, the proud parent wrote: "It feels like just yesterday that we were cheering him on as he took his first steps…but last weekend, as he walked across the stage to receive his high school diploma (!!) we were cheering him on as he took his first steps into a world beyond what he’s known. We’re so proud of you, Drake."

VIDEO: Chip and Joanna Gaines' love story

Joanna and husband Chip Gaines are also parents to Ella, 16, Duke, 14, Emmie, 12, and Crew, four.

In a second post from Drake's graduation, Joanna shared a photo of her oldest son sitting in the front row at the ceremony, wearing his mortarboard hat while his youngest sibling Crew sat on his lap. "Melt.My.Heart," Joanna captioned the image.

This isn't the first time that Joanna has opened up about her firstborn growing up. Reflecting on him leaving home in the near future in Magnolia Journal, the mom-of-five said: "Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college.

Joanna Gaines' son Drake graduated from high school - and brother Crew was so excited!

"In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement. But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

Joanna opened up about how quickly her children have grown in an interview with People last year. She said: "When [Drake] was Crew's age, people would look at me and say, 'Oh, you better hold on tight. It goes by fast.'

© Getty Images Joanna and Chip Gaines are doting parents to five children

"Now, being a mother of a four-year-old and an almost 18-year-old, it's a constant reminder to not take these moments for granted." Speaking about her family's close bond, she added that her children are always there cheering her on.

"They're encouraging me as I walk out the door like, 'Mom, you've got this. Just be yourself, have fun. "Sometimes I feel like they're the parents," she said. "I always thought, 'I'm the mom, I should have the answers.'

© Joanna Gaines on Instagram The family in 2010, prior to Crew's birth

"The older I've gotten, I've realized the more humanity these kids can see in me, the more we're going to connect."

"I want them to see the highs and lows, so when they're feeling anxieties about school or relationships, they know it's a safe place for them to come to me," she added.

See below more photos of Joanna Gaines and her family

© Joanna Gaines on Instagram The family together for an evening picnic

Joanna and Chip Gaines live in Waco, Texas

