Joanna Gaines' rarely-seen son Crew supports older brother in heartfelt new photo

Joanna Gaines was one proud mom on Friday as she went to watch her oldest son Drake graduated from high school.

The Fixer Upper star took to Instagram to share several photos from the big day, including one of her youngest child Crew, four, beaming with joy as he sat on his older brother's lap in the front row of the ceremony.

"Melt. My. Heart," Joanna captioned the image, which was liked over 80,000 times.

Joanna and Chip are parents to five children, and are raising them in their beautiful home in Waco, Texas. As well as Drake and Crew, the couple also share Ella, 16, Duke, 14, and Emmie, 12.

While they are relatively private when it comes to sharing photos of their children online, Joanna and Chip regularly open up about their family life in their popular Magnolia Journal.

The 45-year-old did just that last year, as she reflected on Drake's upcoming milestone of leaving home to attend college. She wrote: "Soon, our oldest son, Drake, will be leaving home for college.

Joanna Gaines' son Drake graduated from high school - and brother Crew was so excited!

"In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement. But still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

Joanna opened up about how quickly her children have grown in an interview with People last year. She said: "When [Drake] was Crew's age, people would look at me and say, 'Oh, you better hold on tight. It goes by fast.'

"Now, being a mother of a four-year-old and an almost 18-year-old, it's a constant reminder to not take these moments for granted."

Joanna and Chip Gaines share five children

Speaking about her family's close bond, she added that her children are always there cheering her on. "They're encouraging me as I walk out the door like, 'Mom, you've got this. Just be yourself, have fun. "Sometimes I feel like they're the parents," she said.

"I always thought, 'I'm the mom, I should have the answers.' "The older I've gotten, I've realized the more humanity these kids can see in me, the more we're going to connect."

Joanna and Chip Gaines' youngest son Crew is too cute!

"I want them to see the highs and lows, so when they're feeling anxieties about school or relationships, they know it's a safe place for them to come to me," she added.

Joanna is very open about her feelings when it comes to watching her children face new milestones too. One particular moment that made her incredibly emotional involved her firstborn, Drake, when he learnt how to drive.

Chip and Joanna Gaines often share glimpses of their life with their fans

Joanna was more than a little upset when Drake got his driver's license, with Chip recalling how the bittersweet moment made his wife cry.

"I was so excited leading up to it, and Jo was too, kind of," he shared with People.

The family in 2010, prior to Crew's birth

"Then we get this kid his licence, and the first morning he goes to drive, Jo bawls her eyes out. She was just devastated and wanted no part. She wants to hire him a chauffeur!"

