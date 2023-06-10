Angelina Jolie's twins will leave fans in disbelief as they prepare for double celebration with famous family

Angelina Jolie is gearing up for the next big milestone for twins, Knox and Vivienne - and it'll likely leave fans stunned.

The actress shares her six children with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, and their two youngest will share a birthday next month.

It's had to believe that Vivienne and Knox will turn 15 years old on July 12 and while their parents are no longer together, neither will let the day go by without recognition.

The couple have sadly been embroiled in a custody battle for a number of years since their split in 2016.

Angelina said she filed for divorce for the "wellbeing" of her family, adding "it was the right decision".

But despite their ongoing feud, their six children, Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Shiloh, 17, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17 and the twins appear to be flourishing.

© Getty Images Angelina's youngest children will soon turn 15

Not only are they all already teenagers, but of the six kids, half are already in their college years. Maddox enrolled at South Korea's Yonsei University in 2019, where he is studying biochemistry, Pax graduated from high school in 2021, and has been involved in both his mom's filming projects and in the art world, plus Zahara just capped off her first year at Spelman College in Atlanta.

© Getty Images Angelina shares her children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt

The A-lister's youngest, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne on the other hand, have yet to flock from their home onto new ventures, and besides occasional appearances with their mother at red carpet events, remain out of the spotlight.

© Getty Images Three of Angelina's six children are adopted

Angelina first became a mom when she adopted Maddox in 2002 when he was seven months old. He was born in Cambodia, and his mom fell in love with his country while filming for Lara Croft: Tomb Raider in 2001.

She chose to adopt Maddox after returning to the country later that year and visiting the orphanage where he was living. In July 2005, Angelina adopted her second child and first daughter, six-month-old Zahara.

© Getty Images Angelina with all six of her children

At that point the mom-of-six had already coupled up with Brad, and the twosome adopted Zahara from Ethiopia together. The Ocean's Eleven actor also adopted Maddox at the same time.

Following Zahara's arrival into the then Jolie-Pitt family, the former couple then had their first biological baby together, when their third child, Shiloh, was born in 2006 while the couple were in Namibia.

© Photo: HELLO! Angelina and Brad adopted together

Pax, who is the oldest of the six children, was technically Angelina's fourth child, as she adopted him from Vietnam in 2007, though he was born in 2003. He was only adopted by Brad once the couple and their kids had returned to the US in 2008.

Angelina had to adopt Pax as a single parent due to a law in Vietnam at the time preventing unmarried couples from co-adopting children.

© Photo: Getty Images Angelina and Brad finalized their divorce in 2019

Later that year, Angelina gave birth to their twins and youngest children, son Knox and daughter Vivienne.

Angelina and Brad, though they married in 2014, they split only three years into their marriage, and finalized their divorce in 2019.

