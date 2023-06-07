Angelina Jolie leaves fans doing a double take as she unveils bold hair transformation

Angelina Jolie has experimented with many different hairstyles over the years, and to mark the beginning of the summer, the Hollywood star has opted for a new look.

The stylish 48-year-old was pictured rocking blonde hair in new photos posted on Chloe's official Instagram account this week.

Angelina recently announced that she has stepped into fashion with her brand, Atelier Jolie, and has teamed up with Chloe for her first collaboration to create a capsule collection.

VIDEO: Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh steals the show with her dance moves

The news was shared on Instagram this week, alongside a photo of a newly-blonde Angelina in the fashion studios with Chloe's creative director Gabriela Hearst.

Another post gave further information on what we can expect from the exciting upcoming collection.

It read: "Announcing Chloé x Atelier Jolie – Maison Chloé becomes the creative collective Atelier Jolie’s inaugural collaborator with a forthcoming ready-to-wear capsule collection celebrating modern femininity. Co-designed by Chloé Creative Director @GabrielaHearst and Atelier Jolie founder @AngelinaJolie the capsule collection spotlights authentic women-to-women connections and honours both brands’ respective commitments to improving social and environmental sustainability with greater transparency and accountability.

MORE: Angelina Jolie's six children are all grown up - see their best photos

MORE: Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh is following in her famous mom's footsteps

"Parts of the capsule collection showcase the work of artisans from a Fair Trade enterprise and spotlight female-led social enterprises, while multiple looks make use of deadstock and lower-impact materials.

© Evan Agostini Angelina Jolie previously went blonde back in 2005

"Drawing on Chloé’s network of international makers and reinforced by its B Corp certification, coupled with Atelier Jolie’s comprehensive founding principles regarding ethical and sustainable practice, the capsule collection incorporates a higher percentage of lower-impact materials than any previous collection from the Maison.

MORE: Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne's sad loss during lockdown

MORE: Brad Pitt's staggering net worth compared to his famous exes

'Very few luxury brands are a certified B Corp. It was important to me to work with Chloé, one of the first luxury brands to be a B Corp. It has been a privilege to design with Gabriela Hearst, and I hope all women will feel comfortable and beautiful in this capsule collection. My earnings from this collaboration will be invested in establishing apprenticeships for tailors and artisans at Atelier Jolie.' – @AngelinaJolie, founder of @AtelierJolieOfficial."

© Diane L. Cohen Angelina Jolie rocked blonde hair too back in 2001 while filming Life or Something Like It

Angelina has always had a fabulous sense of style and will likely see fans queuing up to buy her new collection. Her family are no doubt incredibly supportive of her new venture too.

DISCOVER: Angelina Jolie's tattoos and the sweet meanings behind them

READ: Angelina Jolie makes sweet revelation about daughter Shiloh in rare interview

Angelina shares six children with ex-husband Brad Pitt, who are all growing up fast! She is mom to Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie was a brunette until recently

While not a lot is known about Angelina and Brad's children, the actress previously opened up about their interests, which include learning new languages.

READ: Brad Pitt reveals if his children will follow in his acting footsteps

READ: Angelina Jolie reveals disadvantage her children face growing up in the spotlight

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages. "I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

See below more photos of Angelina Jolie over the years

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie and her kids at the Eternals premiere

© Getty Images Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox at a recent State Dinner

The Hollywood star with daughters Shiloh and Zahara

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stori es? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.