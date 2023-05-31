Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh following in famous mom's footsteps in her own unique way - details

Angelina Jolie is a doting mom to six children, and despite being Hollywood royalty, she has managed to keep them largely out of the spotlight during their younger years.

Now that the Maleficent star's children are getting older, more and more is being made public about them - and it sounds like her second oldest daughter Shiloh, 17, is set to follow in her footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Angelina and ex-husband Brad Pitt's teenager has shown signs of being passionate about dance, and has been captured on camera showcasing her talent in a number of videos posted online over the past year.

While Shiloh is evidently talented, it may be that she chooses not to step into the spotlight, rather pursuing dance away from the limelight.

Unlike a lot of celebrity children, none of Angelina and Brad's children have public social media profiles, and are instead enjoying leading low-keys lives.

Shiloh was last seen in public on the red carpet with her mom in 2021 at the Eternals premiere. Angelina - who is also mom to Maddox, 21, Zahara, 18, Pax, 19, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 14 - loves nothing more than being a parent.

Talking to People about her brood in 2021, she said: "I am curious about all the different aspects of who they are. And I want to be there to support and develop all the different aspects of who they are. It's being excited to figure out: who is this person you live with? To separate yourself from your desires for that person."

While not a lot is known about Angelina and Brad's other children, the actress previously opened up about their interests, which include learning new languages. During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Women's Hour, she said: "All the kids are learning different languages.

"I asked them what languages they wanted to learn and Shi is learning Khmai, which is a Cambodian language, Pax is focusing on Vietnamese, Mad has taken to German and Russian, Z is speaking French, Vivienne really wanted to learn Arabic, and Knox is learning sign language."

The star lives in Los Angeles with four of her six children - who split their time between their mom and dad's homes.

Maddox and Zahara are both living away from the family home while at college. Maddox studies at the Yonsei University in Seoul, where he has been a student since 2019.

He briefly returned back home in 2020 to study remotely during the height of the pandemic. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in 2019, Angelina gushed: "I'm so happy for [Maddox] that he's grown up into such a good man… He's smart and he's doing his work, but he's also wild. He's balanced in his teenage years."

Zahara, meanwhile, headed off to college in 2022. Unlike her brother, she is still in the same country as her family, and attends Spelman College in Atlanta. Angelina admitted while visiting the college with her eldest daughter that Zahara leaving home had left her thinking: "I'm gonna start crying!"

