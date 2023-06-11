Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana reflects on heartbreaking miscarriage to mark late son's birthday

Gordon Ramsay's wife Tana took to Instagram on Sunday to mark what would have been her late son Rocky's seventh birthday.

The mother-of-five, who miscarried Rocky five months into her pregnancy in 2016, shared a touching tribute to her son on social media on his birthday, which coincidentally coincides with Baby Loss Awareness Week.

© Instagram Tana shared a family photo in tribute of her late son Rocky's seventh birthday

In a heartfelt message, Tana penned: "A happy picture taken of us celebrating Megan’s 18th, I was just under 20 weeks pregnant.

"Little did we know, a few days later I would be holding our little boy Rocky - born with a strong heartbeat, but too little to survive. "Although it’s 7 years today, it still feels like yesterday. We all miss you everyday. We love you Rocky, forever in our hearts. I couldn’t do this without my family, you are all everything to me."

© Instagram Gordon and Tana's daughter Holly has a tattoo in tribute of her late brother, Rocky

Tana's moving tribute was met with a flurry of supportive messages from celebrity friends and fans. "Sending you so much love!" wrote Giovanna Fletcher, as a friend sweetly shared: "Thinking of and love you all. 7 years seems like yesterday."

Her daughter Tilly also added a red heart emoji beneath her mum's post.

Gordon and Tana are proud parents to Megan, 25, twins Holly and Jack, 23, Matilda, 21 and Oscar, four.

© Instagram Gordon and Tana Ramsay are the proud parents to five children

Speaking about the heartbreaking news at the time of Tana's pregnancy loss, celebrity chef Gordon took to Facebook to update his fans.

He wrote: "Hi guys, Tana and I would like to thank you so much for your support over the past couple of weeks. We had a devastating weekend as Tana sadly miscarried our son at five months.

"We're together healing as a family, but we want to thank everyone again for all your amazing support and well wishes. I'd especially like to send a big thank you to the team at Portland Hospital for everything they've done."

© Instagram Gordon Ramsay with his youngest son Oscar

Marking the anniversary of Rocky's death last year, Tana added: "Not a day goes by when we don’t think of him, but, it wasn't meant to be. We have gone on to be blessed and will be eternally grateful, but shall always remember our angel baby with a heart bursting with love and many many tears."

