Gordon Ramsay's most adorable photos with lookalike son Oscar

There is no denying that, Gordon Ramsay, has the sweetest bond with his youngest of five children, four-year-old Oscar.

Recently, a source told HELLO! all about their special connection, and revealed they even go for brunch dates as well as play football together. How sweet! Not only are the father-and-son pair the best of friends, but they also share the most striking family resemblance which is often captured on camera and posted to the youngster's official Instagram account which is run by his eager family members.

Keep scrolling to see Gordon and Oscar's sweetest photos together…

Gordon Ramsay kissing his son Oscar

In April, Gordon melted hearts with the sweetest photo of himself kissing his youngest in a sweet photo for fans on Instagram. The celebrity chef kissed his young son on the lips as they dined in a restaurant. Oscar had mostly finished the meal he had eaten with some food still left on the plate. Captioning the sweet photo, he penned: "Miss you best mate @oscarjramsay," alongside a heart emoji.

Gordon and Oscar are practically clones

In honour of Oscar's fourth birthday in April, Gordon marked the occasion with a number of heartfelt photos of the little one. The featured image of the post certainly stole the hearts of his followers and showed Gordon carrying Oscar on his shoulders. The father-son duo couldn't be happier as they beamed for the camera together. So sweet! Alongside the selection of snaps were the words: " "Happy 4th Birthday to my wee man @oscarjramsay love you so much best mate Dad."

Another touching photo of the duo saw Gordon carrying his son who had completely fallen asleep in his father's arms. In the photo, the chef is facing away from the camera whilst holding his little one who was the image of his father as he was captured getting some shut-eye. Fans couldn't get enough of the sweet moment. "Such a great picture," one fan penned. A second added: "sweet boy! Oscar has so many people who love him a lot."

The pair are so sweet together

One stand-out moment between the pair, saw cheeky dad Gordon give little Oscar a chocolate bar in two photos shared to Instagram back in February 2021 - and Tana, Gordon's wife, wouldn't have been impressed! Captioning the photos of Oscar holding the chocolate whilst standing with his adoring father, were the words: "Don’t tell @tanaramsay that @gordongram gave me this bar of chocolate, alongside two starry-eyed emojis.

The little one even went to work with his dad

In February 2020, Oscar was spotted following in his celebrity chef dad's footsteps when he spent the day at one of his restaurants. A sweet photo of the moment was shared on Oscar's Instagram account, alongside a caption that read: "Had the best day with Dad back at work! So good to be back. Thank you for having me @chef.mattabe." Oscar was certainly dressed for the occasion and even wore an adorable grey T-shirt emblazoned with the restaurant logo on the front, whilst dad Gordon held him up. Just adorable!

