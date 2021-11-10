Gordon Ramsay shares angry photo of lookalike son Oscar - just look at that frown! Gordon's fans are convinced Oscar has inherited his temper...

Gordon Ramsay is best known for his fiery temper in the kitchen and brutally honest opinions, and it seems his youngest son Oscar is following in his footsteps - at least if Gordon's latest photo is anything to go by!

SEE: Gordon Ramsay shares rare photo of son Oscar in 'Sunday best' – and he's so grown-up!

Taking to Instagram to share an adorable photo of his and wife Tana Ramsay's two-year-old son looking rather grumpy, the doting dad wrote: "Somebody's not happy with his hair up". Oscar sported an impressive frown as he rocked a high ponytail and striped jumper, looking like the spitting image of his dad when he's unimpressed with a meal.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gordon Ramsay shares hilarious video of himself dancing in the kitchen

Fans couldn't get over the likeness between Gordon and his youngest son, rushing to the comments section to share their shock. "Gordon is that you!!!" wrote one fan, while another penned: "Looks like you Gordon [laughing emoji] Watch that temper".

SEE: 7 times Tilly Ramsay and dad Gordon Ramsay proved they have the sweetest bond

MORE: Gordon Ramsay unveils mind-blowing unseen feature at £6m Cornwall home

"He's saying… WHERE'S THE LAMB SAUCE?!" wrote a third fan, referring to one of Gordon's iconic kitchen meltdowns during an episode of Hell's Kitchen.

Grumpy Oscar looked just like his dad in the funny Instagram post

Gordon and Tana, who tied the knot in 1996, share five children together, Megan, 23, twins Jack and Holly, 21, Tilly, 20, and little Oscar, two.

Doting dad Gordon shared the sweetest birthday message to his daughter Tilly Ramsay on Tuesday, who is competing in the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing. Penning an emotional message to his daughter on Instagram alongside a series of heartwarming photos, the celebrity chef gushed of his daughter as she marked the milestone birthday.

Gordon dedicated a heartwarming post to his daughter Tilly

"I can't think of a better person to share my birthday with than this adorable gracious young lady @tillyramsay always putting others first before herself and you've grown up to become an amazing role model. Happy Birthday darling can't wait to see you very soon love you so much Dad," he wrote.

Gordon's friends and family were quick to wish him a happy birthday and comment on the pictures, but it was friend David Beckham's message that garnered the most attention.

"Happy Birthday @tillyramsay & @gordongram I hope you are showing your dad some footwork, sending lots of little be [sic]," he said, making reference to her time on the BBC dance show.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.