Kourtney Kardashian was inundated with support after penning an emotional tribute on what was no doubt an upsetting day for her and her family.

The 44-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to mark what would have been her late father, Robert Kardashian's 80th birthday. Kourtney shared some adorable throwback photos of her as a child posing with her dad, alongside a heartfelt message.

"My Dad would have been 80 years old today. What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time," she began.

© Instagram Kourtney paid tribute to her dad on what would have been his 80th birthday

"He had the best sense of humor and made life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week)… he made it all so fun and special."

She concluded: "Happy Birthday to the best Daddy in the world."

Alongside supportive messages from her followers, her mom, Kris Jenner replied: "The best Daddy there ever was," as well as several red hearts and praying hands emojis.

While sister, Khloe Kardashian, 39, penned: "The best daddy in the world!!! Tomorrow is his birthday he is our angel."

© Instagram kourtney and her late father, Robert Kardashian

Kourtney also shared a photo of her on her Story of her slightly older modeling an outfit bought by her dad.

"The 90s!!! these were my hammer pants my dad bought me at the swap meet lol. My fit goes crazy with the matching socks, shirt and headband," she wrote.

Robert Kardashian Sr. was the father of Kourtney, Kim, 43, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian, 36, and was married to Kris Jenner between 1978 and 1991.

© Instagram Robert died aged 59 in 2003

He tragically passed away on September 30, 2003, aged just 59 after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer two months earlier.

Robert gained worldwide recognition during the trial of O.J. Simpson in 1995, acting on his defense team after he was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Rob Goldman.

The Kardashians often talk about the memories they have of Robert, and back in 2020, Kim received a hologram of her late dad as a gift for her 40th birthday from then-husband Kanye West.

© Getty Robert Kardashian was on the defense team for O.J. Simpson

Before Kourtney married her husband, Travis Barker, Kris revealed that the Blink-182 drummer visited Robert's grave to ask permission to marry his daughter.

"He asked for her hand in marriage, and I was like, literally, I want to cry now," she told Kim during a 2022 episode of The Kardashians.

"It was so sweet and so tender. And then he said he went to your dad's grave and asked your dad [for permission], and I just lost it," she added.

© Rodin Eckenroth Travis visited Robert's grave before he proposed to Kourtney

Kourtney's tribute to her beloved father comes as she continues to support her husband in Australia during his band's tour.

The mom-of-four is currently in Sydney with her daughter Penelope, 11, son, Reign, nine, and baby boy Rocky, whom she and Travis welcomed in November 2023.

© Getty Kourtney and Travis have six kids between them

Her eldest son, Mason, 14, appears to have remained in California, as have Travis' children. The couple are parents to six kids between them.

Kourtney shares her three kids with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. Travis, meanwhile, is a father to son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

