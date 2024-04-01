Jennifer Garner announces death of beloved father, shares moving tribute

Jennifer Garner took to social media to share that her father, William John Garner, had passed away over the weekend at the age of 85.

The actress, 51, shared a series of family photos old and new of herself and her beloved dad, surrounded by his loved ones, including her mom Patricia and her two sisters.

She penned: "My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon. We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away – valid question.)"

"While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners."

She wrote about finding "gratitude" in the life that he'd lived, the people he'd touched, and the legacy he'd left behind. "Today is for gratitude."

"We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength," she continued. "For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith."

© Instagram One of Jennifer's latest selfies with her late father

Jennifer added a message of thanks for the hospital that had cared for her father in his final days, saying: "We extend our gratitude to the medical communities of Charleston Area Medical Center and City of Hope."

MORE: Jennifer Garner is her daughter's double in head-turning photo from childhood

"Your care extended Dad's life and gave him time to be in his favorite spots – surrounded by daughters and grandchildren, cheering for his beloved Aggies, captaining a boat, and – most of all – next to his wife of 59 years, our Mom."

© Instagram The entire Garner family

She concluded with: "There is so much to say about my dad – my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us – but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind."

MORE: Jennifer Garner wishes her 'funny' children would be less private as she lifts lid on their personalities

The Daredevil star was inundated with a series of kind messages of support from her many fans, with some of her famous friends also sharing their condolences and tributes.

© Instagram William and his wife of nearly 60 years, Jennifer's mother Patricia

Ali Wentworth wrote: "Sending you loads of love Jen! Just went through this paternal loss myself…," with Kelly Ripa commenting: "What a lovely tribute. My condolences to you and your family," and Julianne Hough, who lost her grandmother this weekend as well, added: "Sending so much love and wrapping you in a warm hug."

MORE: Jennifer Garner makes candid comment on 'loving' marriage with rare family photo

Others like Mira Sorvino, Octavia Spencer, Tatum O'Neal, Elizabeth Banks, Juliette Lewis, Cindy Crawford, and more also showed support for the star.

© Getty Images Jennifer with her three children, the late William's grandchildren

Jennifer shares an extremely close bond with her sisters, older sister Melissa and younger sister Susannah, and the family as a whole is quite close knit. The late Garner also had three grandchildren in the form of Jennifer's three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.