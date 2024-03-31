Derek and Julianne Hough mourn devastating family loss, share emotional tributes

It's a heartbreaking Easter Sunday for the Hough family, who are mourning the loss of one of their own. Siblings Derek and Julianne Hough took to social media to share tributes honoring their grandmother Beth Romaine Heaton, who passed away over the weekend.

Derek, 38, shared a lengthy message in his grandma Heaton's honor, alongside several family photos that revealed just how much of his looks he'd inherited from her.

"Losing Grandma feels like losing a part of our family's soul," he penned. "She was the one with endless stories, each one teaching us something new or just making us double over with laughter. Her stories were almost unbelievable, igniting our imaginations."

The Dancing with the Stars judge continued: "Her love was the kind that made you feel seen, heard, and valued, no matter what."

"As we say goodbye, I'm reminded of all the beautiful moments we shared, and somehow, it feels like she's still here, guiding us, loving us."

He added to the end: "Grandma, you've given us so much to remember, to cherish, and to pass on. We miss you terribly, but we're grateful for every second we got to spend with you. So long… for now you little stinker. You'll always be in our hearts, making us smile. We love you."

Derek was inundated with several condolence messages for his family, with many specifically also mentioning his sister Julianne, 35, who shared her own series of tributes.

Julianne highlighted her late family member's most playful side, sharing several clips and images on her Instagram Stories that displayed her sense of humor and quick wit, even in her old age.

"My grandma's such a ham," she quipped alongside one clip, and writing with another: "She was always such a playful sweet angel." She poignantly wrote at the end: "You get to be with grandpa now…and ALWAYS, Happy Day!"

© Getty Images Derek and Julianne have inherited their skills as dancers from their parents and grandparents

Julianne and Derek share three sisters who also posted tributes, although none was quite as touching as their mother Mariann's, who included many of her favorite clips with her mom that honored her playful nature.

All four of Julianne and Derek's grandparents had dance in their blood, with their parents Mariann and Bruce (who are now divorced) meeting when they were on the same ballroom dance team as well.

© Instagram "She was always such a playful sweet angel," Julianne wrote.

She penned: "Waking up this morning my heart is tender and I'm already missing this precious face, darling storytelling valiant warrior woman…"

"You chose a Beautiful Easter Sunday momma, to transition to the other side…Now you're with Dad and all your loved ones that have gone before you…what an amazing welcoming. We are so Happy for you."

"I'm so grateful and blessed to have such a wonderful mother and father. I will always continue to talk to you and dad on our morning walks….now I have a mother and father to always be with me, to call upon and ask for guidance and love… so long for now, sweet Angel mother. Never goodbyes…"

