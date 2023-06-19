Madonna posts heartwarming tribute to her 92-year-old father and fans can't get enough

The Queen of Pop’s world tour is about to commence

Madonna, 64, took to Instagram on Father's Day to express her love and gratitude for her 92-year-old father, Silvio.

The iconic singer shared a new selfie along with a nostalgic throwback photo of her father, capturing the essence of their special bond.

In the post, Madonna extended her wishes to all fathers, embracing diversity and inclusivity by acknowledging "She's, He's, Them's and They's!" However, she reserved a special message for her father, Silvio, who has been a constant source of inspiration in her life.

Silvio, Madonna's 92-year-old father

"But most of all to my Father - Silvio - who once told me he was gonna go until the wheels fall off!! S.A. M. E.," Madonna wrote, highlighting her father's unwavering determination and work ethic.

She expressed her gratitude for his relentless support and his refusal to spoil her, teaching her the value of being a survivor. “Thanks for your unrelenting work ethic and Love and for refusing to spoil me in any way,” she wrote.

DISCOVER:Madonna gives rare insight into reality of home life with six children

© Instagram Madonna is about to go on tour again

“You taught me how to be a Survivor! Forever Grateful. But also really tired…… xxxxxxxx,” Madonna added.

In the past, Madonna has also spoken of her late mom Madonna Louise Ciccone, on Instagram.

© Instagram Madonna with her late mom

"I miss my mother every day And have fantasized for decades of what it must be like to have a mother to: call on for help, guidance, care And wisdom and yet I rejected the idea of being a mother well into my 30s because I associated motherhood with sacrifice, suffering and ultimately death and I wanted none of that," she wrote.

The tribute to her father comes shortly after Madonna's announcement of her highly anticipated 84-date world tour. Set to kick off on July 15, 2023, in Vancouver, Canada, and conclude on January 30, 2024, in Mexico City, the tour promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

Madonna's sneak glimpse of world tour

Madonna's tribute also coincides with her recent chart success. She achieved a remarkable feat, becoming the first woman since Cher to have a single debut on the Billboard Hot 100 in five different decades.

This accomplishment places Madonna in the company of iconic male solo artists such as Elvis Presley, Frank Sinatra, and Michael Jackson, as well as all-male groups like the Rolling Stones and Santana.

Madonna with David, Mercy and twins Estere and Stella

Madonna's latest Hot 100 single, Popular, is a collaboration with Playboy Carti and The Weeknd for the latter's highly anticipated show, The Idol.

The Celebration Tour promises to be a journey through Madonna's artistic evolution over four decades, paying tribute to the city of New York, where her illustrious music career began.

Read more HELLO! US stories here