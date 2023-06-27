Gemma Atkinson's heartwarming birth announcement of her first baby Mia revealed

The Hits Radio DJ is expecting her second child with Strictly Come Dancing's Gorka Marquez

Actress Gemma Atkinson and her Strictly dancer fiancé Gorka Marquez are expecting their second baby, a little boy, any day now and we're so excited for them here at HELLO!

The couple shared their special news back in January, with Gemma revealing her due date to Hits Radio's Mike Toolan. She said: "I'm due in the summer, but technically your second can come quicker so I need to be prepared from like early June really."

As we await news of Gemma and Gorka's second child's arrival, it makes us think back to the birth announcement of their daughter Mia, now aged four. Read about Mia's big welcome below…

WATCH: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez announce new TV show

Gemma Atkinson's birth announcement of Mia

Gemma and Gorka welcomed their first child, daughter Mia, into the world on 4 July 2019.

© Photo: Instagram Gemma with baby girl Mia

The former Hollyoaks actress revealed the happy news on Instagram by sharing a photo of the definition of the word "family".

She captioned the snap: "And just like that, we’re a three! Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gorks couldn’t be happier. She's incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times! Little Miss independent already!

"Thank you SO much to the Midwives, nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of myself and my baby. You’re all so wonderful and I’m so grateful to have had you all with me and to have been under your care these past 4 days. Back home now for family time and to introduce little lady to her big brothers Norman & Ollie.... Let the next life chapter begin @gorka_marquez."

MORE: Pregnant Gemma Atkinson reveals plush bedroom with Gorka Marquez - watch

© Instagram Gorka Marquez cradles a newborn Mia on his chest

Proud dad Gorka penned a similar message, sharing the last photo he took of himself and Gemma before she went into labour.

He said: "Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gem couldn’t be happier. She's incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times @glouiseatkinson my absolute HERO! After seeing you go through all you did to bring our little girl to life has made me love and respect you even more. What a trooper you are. I couldn't be more proud of you!! Thank you SO much to the nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of gem and our baby. Back home now for family time."

Mia's birth wasn't straightforward, with Gemma requiring an emergency C-section and haemorrhaging after delivering Mia, but fortunately both mother and baby were ok.

Gorka and Gemma with baby Mia

Gemma Atkinson's pregnancy announcement of first baby

Radio DJ Gemma announced her pregnancy with her first baby in May, revealing the exciting news by sharing an adorable photo of her two dogs, Norman and Ollie on Instagram.

Both the four-legged friends had signs round their necks that explained that they would become big brothers.

The proud mum-to-be captioned the photo: "And what Amazing big brothers they will be! Myself & Gorks are beyond excited and happy and feel incredibly blessed to be meeting our new family member later this year. Baby Marquez!!! We love you loads already."

© Photo: Instagram Gemma with her two dogs

Gemma Atkinson's second baby announcement

The presenter shared the exciting news of her second pregnancy in January 2023 by posting an adorable black-and-white image of herself cradling her baby bump.

"Impossible to hide my belly any longer. I've officially 'popped.' Our baby boy will be joining our family later this year," she wrote in the caption.

© Instagram Gemma showcased her growing baby

The doting mum continued: "We feel so incredibly blessed and grateful to be on this journey again. Mia is absolutely thrilled! Although we may need to do some negotiating on names, as so far she's adamant he's going to be called Barbie."

Gorka and Gemma first met when Gemma was a contestant on Strictly in 2017, where the pair competed against each other for the glitterball. Their romance blossomed on the Strictly Come Dancing tour, with the couple confirming their relationship on Valentine's Day 2018.