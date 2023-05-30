Gemma Atkinson's daughter Mia giggles as she chases dad Gorka around family garden

Pregnant Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma is expecting her second child soon with her fiancé Gorka Marquez

Pregnant Gemma Atkinson is now enjoying her maternity leave ahead of the arrival of her baby boy with her fiancé Gorka Marquez. On Bank Holiday Monday, Gemma, Gorka and their daughter Mia headed out to their garden to enjoy the sunshine.

Watch the moment three-year-old Mia giggles as she chases her dad around with a water gun…

WATCH: Gorka Marquez is caught up in a water fight at home

The family have a pristine garden at their Manchester property, and it's the perfect place for Mia to run and play.

The outdoor space is fenced off and the couple have a raised grass area as well steps down to a patio, which is where Gemma was sitting.

The family have a decked area for workouts

The family's dog Norman also joined in on the fun, while the other one, Ollie, sat quietly in the sun alongside Gemma. "It's too hot for you isn't it Ol," the expectant mother could be heard saying.

The garden was masterminded by @petercowellgardendesign, and in a post about the creation, he revealed: "Our clients wanted a modern garden, with twists of Zen and Mediterranean influences. Space to work out, do some yoga; but also be a space for family and friends. The build has begun, and we can't wait to share more from the designs and from on-site."

Elsewhere in their garden, they have a giant Buddha statue made out of stone. "He's in the garden," wrote Gemma, followed by heart eye emojis when she first shared a look at her zen feature.

It's the perfect addition for the couple's meditation area outside of their private gym space.

Their workout room is one that gets used quite often by fitness fans Gemma and Gorka, and the former Hollyoaks actress has even kept up her fitness routine during her pregnancy.

Gemma makes full use of her at-home gym

She has impressed her fans with her weight-lifting videos throughout her second and third trimesters.

Sharing the clip on her Instagram account, Gemma wrote: "Todays session! Disclaimer. *I've trained for almost 20 years and have been given the all clear to continue to do so. You MUST get the all clear before starting any new exercise in pregnancy*

"I'm moving a lot slower and lifting a lot lighter than usual. The weights may not feel that heavy for me, but like I’ve said before, for my pelvis and vagina, they are! My sessions are a lot shorter as well but it still feels good to move a little and do something.

© Photo: Instagram The star has been working out regularly while pregnant

"All my programming is done by my coach @ellsimmo93 I'm working closely with both Elliot and Tom from @ph_nutrition to ensure I'm keeping little man safe and also keeping in mind my recovery post pregnancy.

"Tom has been Great in suggesting my meal ideas to ensure Good nutrition, although he didn't recommend the Haribo I’m currently consuming. I take full responsibility for them."

Fans loved the update, and commended her dedication. One even joked: "I really wish I had your motivation! I'm not even pregnant and I have no energy to work out."

